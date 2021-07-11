Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:33 PM
Home Business

Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference

Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference

The Half-Yearly Business Conference-2021 of Premier Bank was held virtually on Saturday. Valiant Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Ltd graced the occasion as Chief Guest, says a press release.
Advisor of the bank Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim among others, were present in the meeting.
In the inaugural speech, Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Limited has given special thanks to the Branch Managers and Zonal Heads of the bank over the growth and development of the bank during 1st half of the year and hoped that the trend of the success will be enhanced further in the 2nd Half of the year to strengthen Bank's position in the banking sector.
All Branch Managers, Zonal Heads along with all Divisional Heads were the key participants on the occasion who reviewed the business performance of the Bank in the first six months of the year and focused on strategies and challenges to turn around the business of the bank to achieve the objectives and yearly target for 2021.
In the backdrop of current covid-19 scenario, fundamental market and trade situation, Adviser, MD and CEO of the Bank focused on expansion and inspiration of upholding compliances and changing business products to make a big leap forward and reaffirm Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of 2021.




