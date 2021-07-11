Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Business

Online creative IT course launched for children

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

Online creative IT course launched for children

Online creative IT course launched for children

The Creative IT Institute on Friday launched an online course called 'Coding for Kids' to develop children's talents during the Corona situation with the participation of 300 children.
The online launching event was attended by Akram Hossain- Head of Operations, Farzana Biswas- Head of Quality Management, Sohan Hossain- Head of Web and Software, and Dilshad Ara- Head of English Language Department, according to a press release.
As all the educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have been closed since the spread of Corona in the country, children's mental development is being hampered, the logical ability is being lost, the problem-solving ability is being lost, and frustration is also appearing among children, says the press release.  
Parents are much more concerned about these issues. In such a situation, the Creative IT Institute took this special initiative in the mental development of children.  
Coding indirectly increases the child's ability to solve problems, increases their creativity, and helps them become confident. In the context of coding for kids, the company's CEO Monir Hossain said that the demand for skilled people in IT has increased due to the impact of digitalization.
"If you have expertise in IT and design, you will be able to create opportunities for yourself in any field to keep pace with the changing world of technology. So we have to prepare our children for the future from now on." One can find details of this initiative of the Creative IT Institute at https://creativeitinstitute.com/coding-for-kids.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signs order to promote competition in US economy
US to add more Chinese firms to blacklist over Xinjiang
BD soaring economy has global acknowledgement: Mongolia
IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference
G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform
Japanese firm sees its prospects in BD
Online creative IT course launched for children


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Rural development and its impact on Bangladesh economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft