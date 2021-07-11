

Online creative IT course launched for children

The online launching event was attended by Akram Hossain- Head of Operations, Farzana Biswas- Head of Quality Management, Sohan Hossain- Head of Web and Software, and Dilshad Ara- Head of English Language Department, according to a press release.

As all the educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have been closed since the spread of Corona in the country, children's mental development is being hampered, the logical ability is being lost, the problem-solving ability is being lost, and frustration is also appearing among children, says the press release.

Parents are much more concerned about these issues. In such a situation, the Creative IT Institute took this special initiative in the mental development of children.

Coding indirectly increases the child's ability to solve problems, increases their creativity, and helps them become confident. In the context of coding for kids, the company's CEO Monir Hossain said that the demand for skilled people in IT has increased due to the impact of digitalization.

"If you have expertise in IT and design, you will be able to create opportunities for yourself in any field to keep pace with the changing world of technology. So we have to prepare our children for the future from now on." One can find details of this initiative of the Creative IT Institute at https://creativeitinstitute.com/coding-for-kids.











The Creative IT Institute on Friday launched an online course called 'Coding for Kids' to develop children's talents during the Corona situation with the participation of 300 children.The online launching event was attended by Akram Hossain- Head of Operations, Farzana Biswas- Head of Quality Management, Sohan Hossain- Head of Web and Software, and Dilshad Ara- Head of English Language Department, according to a press release.As all the educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have been closed since the spread of Corona in the country, children's mental development is being hampered, the logical ability is being lost, the problem-solving ability is being lost, and frustration is also appearing among children, says the press release.Parents are much more concerned about these issues. In such a situation, the Creative IT Institute took this special initiative in the mental development of children.Coding indirectly increases the child's ability to solve problems, increases their creativity, and helps them become confident. In the context of coding for kids, the company's CEO Monir Hossain said that the demand for skilled people in IT has increased due to the impact of digitalization."If you have expertise in IT and design, you will be able to create opportunities for yourself in any field to keep pace with the changing world of technology. So we have to prepare our children for the future from now on." One can find details of this initiative of the Creative IT Institute at https://creativeitinstitute.com/coding-for-kids.