Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:32 PM
Home Business

‘Vivo world’s 2nd-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand’

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone brand vivo has become the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally in Q1 2021 , jumping 62 percent quarter-on-quarter to 19 million units shipped.
As a fervent advocate of 5G development, vivo has made remarkable progress in 5G standards and core technologies, committed to providing users with a growing range of 5G mobile phones and an improved 5G experience, says a press release.
Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, "Global 5G smartphone shipments grew a healthy 6% QoQ and hit a record 136 million units during the first quarter of 2021. We forecast global 5G smartphone shipments to reach a record 624 million units for the full-year 2021, soaring from 269 million in full-year 2020."
Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, "vivo was the second fastest-growing 5G smartphone vendor in Q1 2021, jumping 62% QoQ to 19 million units shipped, driven by its iQOO U3 5G and U7 5G smartphones."
With the rapid adoption of 5G mobile phones, vivo continues to focus on advancements and breakthroughs in the 5G mobile experience.
Adopting a forward-looking strategy, vivo has made significant investments in R&D, and has rolled out a succession of 5G mobile phones, including iQOO Pro 5G, NEX 3 5G, and the X30 series. By offering a higher speed 5G network experience, vivo has gained popularity with users, and has become a renowned leader in the 5G mobile phone market.





