Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:32 PM
Home Business

OPPO offers reliable services for users' convenience

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

OPPO has come up with many trustworthy services, which are all tailored to diverse needs of the users. Inspired by the core faith "care you care, within your reach", OPPO keeps upgrading their services to ensure the highest ease for the users and O fans.
OPPO users who travel a lot need not to worry about the services they may need in a foreign land as OPPO is providing International Warranty Service (IWS). Now OPPO users can enjoy warranty, repair and software upgrade services at authorized service centers located in over 59 countries/regions for designated devices.
Meanwhile, users can avail of some services on their own. If they have any queries related to anything, the users can find the answer via live chat functional at the bottom of OPPO's official website (https://www.oppo.com/bd/) or call their service hotline number (+8809610997791). Even then, if you are not satisfied, the users can always send an email to OPPO mailbox.  
And when it comes to repairing, OPPO maintains transparency. OPPO uses only original spare parts for repairing and the prices of spare parts are clearly displayed on the official website and the service centers so that there is no room for confusion and lack of clarity.
Going one step ahead, OPPO is giving the users an opportunity to get their devices repaired in front of their eyes. The users can choose to sit in front of the repair engineer and watch the entire repair process.





