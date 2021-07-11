Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:32 PM
Home Business

GP’s SHE upholds mentoring role for future female leaders

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

Top 15 mentees of GP's SHE

Grameenphone (GP) held a webinar titled 'Mentoring Future Leaders' on Thursday to shed light on how proper guidance and mentorship can help young female professionals improve their skills to become tomorrow's leaders.
 This webinar was a part of GP's initiative 'Platform SHE,' s a mentorship programme for female students. After completing its first season, GP has kicked off Season 2.0 with a 6-month mentorship programme, 1-to-1 mentorship with 15 mentors, across various fields of study from all divisions of GP, says a press release.
The programme will tag every mentee with a competent female mentor to empower her, unleash her full potential based on her strengths, and prepare for future challenges through goal driven mentor-led sessions, soft skills development and networking.
The platform aims to grow successful conversion from female students to female professionals, bridging the gap between academia and industry readiness.  It will help to build a stronger and balanced tomorrow for Bangladesh.
 Selina Lomholdt, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Learning and Development, Telenor; Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Grameenphone; and Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Grameenphone and Nadia Kader, Head of HR Strategy & Talent Management, Grameenphone took part in the discussion.
Selina Lomholdt said at the webinar, "Telenor believes in gender diverse and inclusive society and has been exemplary in creating a stellar working environment for women." However, there is no denying that guidance in life and career can help shape the development better, she added.
"Times have changed, and so has the job market. Earlier, women in our country were lagging behind in the corporate sector. But now they are revitalizing the job market. To understand the changing job scenario and grasp future critical competencies, female professionals need to be aware of market trends. Proper mentoring may help women to deal with dilemma at work, building confidence, benefit from diverse workplace knowledge, and develop effective professional skills" said Mohammad Sajjad Hasib.
Syed Tanvir Husaind, "We need to further foster an inclusive culture that is conducive to the development of female talent. While policies and culture will enable women to grow, a focus area here is to equip females to take on more challenging roles."


