realme launches 5G phone with smartwatch

Youth- favorite smartphone brand realme has commenced their 5G journey in the Bangladeshi smartphone market by bringing in the most affordable 5G phone 'realme 8 5G' along with two smartwatches - realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro.

Available in two colors - Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black, smartphone enthusiasts can buy 'realme 8 5G' at an incredible price of BDT 19,990 only at Evaly from 10:10 pm on July 10, 2021, onwards with '24 Hour Delivery gurantee using this link: https://cutt.ly/Buy_realme8_5G

On the other hand, realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro are also available for purchase at an exciting price of BDT 4,299 and BDT 5,499 only, respectively

These smart devices were launched through an online launch event on Saturday. As a 'popularizer of 5G', realme hopes to revolutionize digital evolution in the local market riding on the power of 5G technology, says a press release.

To ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of 5G, realme 8 5G is equipped with Dimensity 700 5G Processor along with 8GB + 5GB Dynamic RAM. The storage of this device 128GB but it can be expanded upto 1TB.

With 8.5mm hyper-slim body, this phone is the thinnest 5G smartphone in the market, weighing only 185 gm. Keeping the style sense of the youth, the back cover of this phone (Dynamic Speed Light design) has been created being inspired by Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious 9. realme 8 5G also comes with 90Hz full HD+ ultra-smooth display and 5000mAh large battery.

Apart from the 5G phone, realme has also launched two smartwatches for the tech-savvy youth. realme Watch 2 Pro is facilitated with solid sports features This smartwatch is equipped with large color display and over 100 stylish watch faces.

The users can enjoy features such as accurate GPS, blood oxygen and heart rate detection, various sports modes and other smart functions with realme Watch 2 Pro.

realme Watch 2, in contrast, comes with a 3.5cm large color touchscreen, 12-day battery life, and features such as 90 sport modes, live watch faces, and smart AIoT control will add colors to the users' lives. It is also possible to monitor oxygen level and heart rate with this smartwatch.







