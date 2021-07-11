Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Business

realme launches 5G phone with smartwatch

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Youth- favorite smartphone brand realme has commenced their 5G journey in the Bangladeshi smartphone market by bringing in the most affordable 5G phone 'realme 8 5G' along with two smartwatches - realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro.
Available in two colors - Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black, smartphone enthusiasts can buy 'realme 8 5G' at an incredible price of BDT 19,990 only at Evaly from 10:10 pm on July 10, 2021, onwards with '24 Hour Delivery gurantee using this link: https://cutt.ly/Buy_realme8_5G
On the other hand, realme Watch 2 and realme Watch 2 Pro are also available for purchase at an exciting price of BDT 4,299 and BDT 5,499 only, respectively
These smart devices were launched through an online launch event on Saturday. As a 'popularizer of 5G', realme hopes to revolutionize digital evolution in the local market riding on the power of 5G technology, says a press release.
To ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of 5G, realme 8 5G is equipped with Dimensity 700 5G Processor along with 8GB + 5GB Dynamic RAM. The storage of this device 128GB but it can be expanded upto 1TB.
With 8.5mm hyper-slim body, this phone is the thinnest 5G smartphone in the market, weighing only 185 gm.  Keeping the style sense of the youth, the back cover of this phone (Dynamic Speed Light design) has been created being inspired by Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious 9. realme 8 5G also comes with 90Hz full HD+ ultra-smooth display and 5000mAh large battery.
Apart from the 5G phone, realme has also launched two smartwatches for the tech-savvy youth. realme Watch 2 Pro is facilitated with solid sports features This smartwatch is equipped with large color display and over 100 stylish watch faces.
The users can enjoy features such as accurate GPS, blood oxygen and heart rate detection, various sports modes and other smart functions with realme Watch 2 Pro.  
realme Watch 2, in contrast, comes with a 3.5cm large color touchscreen, 12-day battery life, and features such as 90 sport modes, live watch faces, and smart AIoT control will add colors to the users' lives. It is also possible to monitor oxygen level and heart rate with this smartwatch.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signs order to promote competition in US economy
US to add more Chinese firms to blacklist over Xinjiang
BD soaring economy has global acknowledgement: Mongolia
IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference
G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform
Japanese firm sees its prospects in BD
Online creative IT course launched for children


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Rural development and its impact on Bangladesh economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft