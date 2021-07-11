Fatema Mostari wins Tk 100,000 in freelancing contest



Fatema Mostari

Competitors from across the country came up with more than sixty innovative freelancing ideas in this competition organized under the auspices of Women Skill Development for Freelance Marketplace (WSDFM) project.

Fatema Mostari Khan's idea of freelancing on graphic designing was chosen as the best due to its simple phenomenon for connecting and facilitating the underprivileged and peripheral IT professionals who work in local photocopy and computing shops.

"These people work with fewer facilities but serve a larger community with all those small and common IT services. So I want to bring them under one umbrella and float them in the global market of freelancing," Fatema Mostary said while she was explaining her project to the judges in a virtual session.

The top ten teams were selected through two rounds, and the top five teams participated in the final round. These five teams presented their ideas and business plans to the judges. Judges evaluated the applicability of freelancing ideas, their implications on businesses, services and the technologies.

How the business plans and strategies will work, and how much it may contribute to the development of humanity as a whole were also considered. On the basis of that evaluation, Fatema Mostari Khan's project was declared as the best. She explained her project that dreams to bringing graphic designers from remote areas of the country to the global freelancing market through a platform.

The judges described the project as realistic, thoughtful and workable one.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Akram Hossain, Chairman of MIS Faculty of Dhaka University, Brigadier General (Retd.) Abdul Halim, Senior Adviser, CoderTrust Bangladesh and Mahmood Menon Khan, adjunct faculty, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Dhaka University and Editor of aparajeobangla.com were in the judges on the panel.

ShatabdiSarkar, SM Azmain Aahsaf, Amir Faisal and Rashed bin Omar and their teams were other four competitors in the final round. All the projects were innovative and thought provoking, the judges opined. Each of finalists received a prize money of 5000 BDT.







