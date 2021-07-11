Laalsabuj E-comm site launched to empower womenfolk

The e-commerce marketplace for women entrepreneurs, Laalsabuj.com, was officially inaugurated recently.

Laalsabuj.com has been developed with a joint collaboration between "Tottho Apa Project: Empowerment of women through information communication technology with the aim of building a Digital Bangladesh (2nd Phase)'', run by Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI), which will work to create more female entrepreneurs across 490 Upazilas of Bangladesh.

The opening ceremony was held through Zoom online platform. The State Minister for Women and Children Affairs, Fazilatun Nessa Indira, inaugurated the marketplace as the chief guest.

Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Md. Sayedul Islam presided over the function. Chairman of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, Begum Chemon Ara Tayab, Chief Executive Officer of BFTI, Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Executive Directror (Additional Secretary) of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, Maqsura Noor, Director of BFTI and team leader Md Obaidul Azam and President of E-CAB, Shomi Kaiser were present as special guests, said a press release.

The welcome remarks were made by The project director (Additional Secretary) of the Tottho Apa project, Mina Parveen.

In her speech, the State Minister for Women and Children Affairs said, "This journey in the Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee and Mujib Centenary of Laalsobuj.com E-Commerce Marketplace is a unique manifestation of women's empowerment. The involvement of rural women in the digital economy proves that we have truly achieved a digital Bangladesh,"

At the same time, Indira requested to respond to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and urged the people to shop online.

The project director of the Tottho Apa project, Mina Parveen showed in her presentation that it is one of the main goals of the Tottho Apa project to assist e-commerce service to the rural women by information centers.

To meet that goal, an MoU was signed between the Tottho Apa Project and the BFTI under the Ministry of Commerce aiming to build a marketplace in an effort to ensure emancipation of women by selling the products of rural women entrepreneurs.

According to the MoU, the e-commerce market place "Laalsobuj.com" was developed, where products collected and made by the female entrepreneurs only.

Some 1470 trained information officers and information service assistants from 490 information centers of Tottho Apa Project are working on assisting the women entrepreneurs by registration, updating the information and images of the products. Tottho apa project and BFTI are assisting in case of marketplace payment and delivery.

For delivery confirmation, Paperfly, Redex, Sundarban Courier Service as well as the e-commerce delivery service of Postal Division, "E-Post" will work as the logistic partners of LaalSobuj.com for ensuring timely delivery of the products. Futureskys Limited and Comjogot.com are providing the complete support of technical development.

Fifteen thousand female entrepreneurs from 490 Upazilas across the country have already been connected to Laalsobuj.com. Tottho apa project and multiple training programs are active for the female entrepreneurs for teaching them about e-commerce.

Laalsobuj.com has started working under the target of creating about one lac female entrepreneurs a year. It is expected that the female entrepreneurs will improve their life standards by selling products in the laalsobuj.com which will accelerate their empowerment. -BSS









