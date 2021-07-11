Video
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:32 PM
Home Business

Tobacco group Philip Morris buys maker of inhalers

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

LONDON, July 10: US cigarette giant Philip Morris said Friday that it has agreed to buy Vectura, a UK company making breathing inhalers, as part of a push into healthcare.
The Marlboro-maker will pay 150 pence per share in cash, valuing Vectura at £1.0 billion ($1.4 billion, 1.2 billion euros), the pair said in a statement.
The deal trumped a £958-million bid from private equity firm Carlyle that was agreed in May.
Philip Morris said Friday's move was part of its expansion "beyond tobacco and nicotine" and into "a broader healthcare and wellness company".
The group had in February identified respiratory drug delivery as a key focus, under broader plans to generate at least $1.0 billion in annual net revenues from nicotine-free products by 2025.
Since 2008, the cigarette giant has invested more than $8.0 billion in smoke-free products, "with the aim of disrupting its own traditional business", the statement added.
The US group wants to concentrate more on smoke-free products like vaping "that are less harmful than smoking", it said.
AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said "there seems to be an element of poacher turned gamekeeper for Philip Morris".     -AFP


