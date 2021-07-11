Video
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Business

Covid vaccination registration now in MyGP

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has incorporated the national vaccination management portal 'Surokkha' (https://surokkha.gov.bd/) into its one-stop digital solution MyGP.
Hence, the MyGP users can now enjoy the opportunity to access the Bangladesh Government's authorized portal for COVID-19 vaccine registration, right at the tip of their fingers, says a press release.
MyGP users will find a freshly added card to access the Surokkha portal in the 'What's New' section of the app. Upon clicking the card, users will be taken to the webpage directly from where they can register for the life-saving vaccine.
GP believes that this initiative will facilitate the overall vaccination registration process and add significantly to the national vision of establishing a Digital Bangladesh.
Furthermore, the portal also allows one to check for the registration status updates, collect cards and certificates after vaccination, and it answers the FAQs regarding the total campaign.
The addition of Surokkha to MyGP is, therefore, expected to give GP users a better position to align themselves with the most critical need of the current times.
GP Chief Digital and Strategy Officer Solaiman Alam said: "We are hopeful that now it will be convenient for our users, especially for those with lesser technological understanding enabling the mass to register and get vaccinated just through a few clicks."
Besides these such timely additions, MyGP has long been a one-stop solution to keep track of the package plans, history, account balance, FnF, Welcome Tune, Missed Call Alert along with entertainment features and many more simplified solutions for GPe users. MyGP app available for download at: http://mygp.li/spo





