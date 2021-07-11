Video
Home Business

Rebate on bKash payment for tele-video health consultation

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Business Desk

GD Assist, a subsidiary of Green Delta Insurance Company, is offering 10% instant cashback of up to Tk200 on bKash payment for tele-video consultation and medical travel assistance.
bKash has partnered with GD Assist to help customers get online medical consultations more conveniently and affordably while staying at home, says a press release.
Customers can consult with specialised doctors from more than 200 renowned hospitals in Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
The hospitals include Evercare, United, Universal, Asgar Ali, Green Life from Bangladesh; Medanta, Fortis, MAX Healthcare, Aster, AMRI from India; National Heart Institute, Pantai Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, KPJ Healthcare from Malaysia; Thomson Medical, Raffles Hospital from Singapore; and Bangkok Hospital, Bumrungrad from Thailand.
The cashback offer will be available till September 30, which a customer can avail of only once during the whole campaign. GD Assist is an ISO certified medical healthcare management company in Bangladesh.
They provide national and international hospital appointments, second medical opinion, national and international tele-video consultation, logistics support; global emergency medical evacuation, visa assistance, air ticket, hotel and accommodation, and ground transportation services.    -UNB


