Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Business

China antitrust regulator blocks Tencent gaming site merger

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

China antitrust regulator blocks Tencent gaming site merger

China antitrust regulator blocks Tencent gaming site merger

BEIJING, July 10: China's financial regulator has blocked a merger of the nation's two largest video game live-streaming sites planned by tech giant Tencent over antitrust concerns, it said Saturday.
Beijing has launched a major crackdown on the biggest players in its tech sector after years of runaway growth and lax regulation, partly due to fears over their growing influence and the security of troves of sensitive consumer data.
Analysts have estimated the planned merger of live streaming services Huya and Douyu could have brought the combined platforms' domestic market share to between 80 to 90 per cent.
"If Huya and Douyu merged, that would... further strengthen Tencent's dominant position in the video game live-streaming market," Beijing's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in an online statement.
"This has the effect of eliminating or restricting competition, is not conducive to fair market competition ... and is not conducive to the healthy and sustainable development of the online gaming and video game livestreaming market."
The blocked merger comes shortly after regulators abruptly announced a cybersecurity review into ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing on the heels of a US IPO that raised $4.4 billion.
Plans for the deal were initially announced by Tencent last October, but SAMR said it would undertake an antitrust review into the merger in December.
The same month, it announced an antitrust investigation into e-commerce giant Alibaba, whose fintech arm Ant Financial's bumper IPO was shelved at the last minute by regulators in November.
The company was later slapped with a record 18.2 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) fine for anti-competitive practices.
Tencent currently has a majority stake in Huya and a 38 per cent stake in Douyu, and the merger was set to grant it majority control over the combined entity.
Both Huya and Douyu are listed in the US, with market caps of $3.57 billion and $1.77 billion respectively.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signs order to promote competition in US economy
US to add more Chinese firms to blacklist over Xinjiang
BD soaring economy has global acknowledgement: Mongolia
IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference
G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform
Japanese firm sees its prospects in BD
Online creative IT course launched for children


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Rural development and its impact on Bangladesh economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft