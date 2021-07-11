Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Business

Pharmacies go on strike, power cuts in crisis-hit Lebanon

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

BEIRUT, July 10: Pharmacies went on strike over medicine shortages and two major power stations ground to a halt for lack of fuel Friday in crisis-hit Lebanon, in the latest sign of economic collapse.
Politicians have for 11 months failed to form a government in Beirut that would instigate desperately needed economic reforms, and the local currency has plunged to a record low against the dollar on the black market.
Lebanon's foreign currency reserves are fast depleting and the cash-strapped state is struggling to afford subsidies on key imports including medicines and fuel, sparking fears of renewed social unrest.
Importers say hundreds of medicines are now out of stock, as the central bank owes suppliers abroad millions of dollars and they can no longer open new lines of credit.
The association of pharmacy owners announced a "general open-ended strike across Lebanon" from Friday morning.
Ali Safa, a member of the association, said 80 percent of pharmacies stayed closed in Beirut and other big cities, and around half had done so in other areas.
An AFP photographer said most chemists had closed along the densely populated coastline north of Beirut, while another said many also remained shut in the capital's southern suburbs.
The financial crisis has caused poverty levels to rise and affect more than half the population, with state power cuts of up to 22 hours a day across the country.
On Friday, the state electricity company said the Zahrani and Deir Ammar power stations had gone offline as they were unable to access fuel shipments stuck off the coast because of pending payments.
Water facilities in the north and south warned that they were reducing distribution to the minimum because of power cuts and low fuel levels.
The local currency, the Lebanese pound, was selling for a record 19,500 pounds to the greenback on the black market, less than a tenth of its official rate.
As Lebanon faces what the World Bank says is probably one of the world's worst economic crises since the 1850s, even painkillers and infant milk formula are difficult to find at the chemist.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signs order to promote competition in US economy
US to add more Chinese firms to blacklist over Xinjiang
BD soaring economy has global acknowledgement: Mongolia
IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference
G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform
Japanese firm sees its prospects in BD
Online creative IT course launched for children


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Rural development and its impact on Bangladesh economy
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft