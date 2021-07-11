Lending through agent banks rebounded to Tk 227.3cr in May

Lending through agent bank windows rebounded to Tk 227.3 crore in May after dropping sharply to Tk 59.7 crore in the previous month as an immediate impact of fresh restrictions on people's movement in April.

In March, banks' lending through their agent bank windows stood at Tk 285.6 crore. Disbursement of loans through agent bank system in March was the second highest after disbursement of Tk 483.1 crore in loans through agent banks in December 2020.

With the relaxation of restrictions on movement before Eid-ul-Fitr, disbursement of loans through the agent bank windows also rebounded sharply, bank officials said.

Since economic activities across the country reached the peak during the Eid, demand for credit also saw a significant rise.

The banks' lending through agent bank system was growing since a number of banks enhanced loan disbursement through their agents after keeping it limited to a number of banking services for some time, including deposit mobilisation.

In terms of loan disbursement, BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, The City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, NRB Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh and Modhumoti Bank were playing the major role.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, banks had mostly focused on fetching deposits through their agents banking windows. However, they are concentrating more on lending now as they have excess liquidity in hands.

Monthly lending through agent banking system was below Tk 100 crore before the coronavirus outbreak but it jumped to Tk 483.1 crore in December 2020. Of the disbursement in May, disbursement in rural areas increased by 3.65 times or Tk 99.3 crore to Tk 136.8 crore from Tk 37.5 crore in the previous month.

Besides, agent bank loans in urban areas rose by 4.07 times or Tk 68.3 crore to Tk 90.5 crore in May from Tk 22.2 crore a month ago. In May 2020, when strict lockdown was in force lending through agent banking was only Tk 0.9 crore.

With Tk 227.3 crore in fresh loan disbursements in May, banks' outstanding lending through the agent bank windows stood at around Tk 2,750 crore. On the other hand, deposit mobilisation by agent banks increased to Tk 18,683.9 crore. Urban deposits reached Tk 5,004.3 crore against rural deposits of Tk 13,679.6 crore.

In May 2021, the number of agent bank accounts reached 1.18 crore from 68.61 lakh a year ago. Of the 1.1 crore accounts, 89.52 lakh accounts were opened in rural areas while the remaining 25.01 lakh were in urban areas. The number of agents bankers rose to 12,643 in May 2021 from 8,464 a year ago.







