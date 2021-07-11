Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Messi ends wait as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa final      
Home Business

ILO saddened over deadly Rupganj factory fire

Published : Sunday, 11 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Business Correspondent

The International Labour Organization (ILO) says it is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life of at least 52 workers from a fire in the Hashem Food and Beverage factory at Rupganj in Naranyanganj, and to see reports of underage workers among the victims.
In a statement issued on Saturday, ILO said  "We extend our heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims and others injured at this factory".
This incident illustrates the urgent need in Bangladesh for authorities and building owners to ensure that buildings in which thousands of workers spend the better part of their day, are built and operated in compliance with national code requirements, said the statement.
If the fire safety measures required by the regulations were properly implemented, it would provide for safe evacuation of occupants in this type of emergency, it said.
The ILO has worked closely with the Government of Bangladesh, employers' and worker' organisations and development partners to improve working conditions in the ready-made garment (RMG) industry.
The ILO is working with the government's labour inspectorate to enhance the effectiveness of safety inspections, and is helping with the development and implementation of an industrial safety framework that would extend the good practices applied over the past eight year in the RMG sector to all other industries.
This latest incident illustrates the urgency of that endeavour. The ILO will continue to work with the Government of Bangladesh and the employers' and workers' organisations on these efforts.
"We hope that this tragic accident will drive all parties involved to apply renewed vigour in addressing the safety deficits in workplaces across the country", it added.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden signs order to promote competition in US economy
US to add more Chinese firms to blacklist over Xinjiang
BD soaring economy has global acknowledgement: Mongolia
IBBL Ctg North holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds half-yearly business conference
G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform
Japanese firm sees its prospects in BD
Online creative IT course launched for children


Latest News
1,000 transport workers in Rangpur get PM’s assistance
Brazil fan takes poison after Copa defeat
5-day remand sough for journalist Tanu
Nationwide resistance committee to be formed for tackling pandemic: Palak
Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary
Motorists asked to avoid Langalband Bridge for 3 days
Record 21 patients die of Covid in Rangpur division
Govt instructs officials, employees to do work virtually
Protests, vandalism at Jashore Child Development Centre
Four employees of 'Shezan Juice Factory' still missing
Most Read News
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurating a tree plantation drive-2021
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha July 20
People throng a kitchen market in the capital's Mirpur-1 on Friday
Safe return of missing JU student demanded
Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies
Need for a Payment System Act
8 held in city’s Turag area
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
Rural development and its impact on Bangladesh economy
Death toll in Florida building collapse now 78
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft