Is Evaly bracing for similar fate of Destiny, Jubak?

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said a two member committee formed last year is investigating Evaly's earlier irregularities and it will probe into the new allegations as well. The committee has been given 45 working days to submit its report.

The fresh charges against Evaly said it has laundered Tk 338.62 crore from advance money paid by customers on lofty promise of supplying products at low cost and did not pay merchants organizations which sold products to Evaly on credit.

At present Evaly have Tk 65.17 crore assets while it should have Tk 403.94 crore in hand but the remaining money disappeared. The firm's present asset is capable to settle claims of only 16.14 per cent customers.

Now question arises how the customers would get the money back. Stakeholders demanded that the where about of the missing money need to be unearthed and the passport of Evaly's chairman. Managing Director and such others need to be seized so that they can't go out of the country.

Many also wonder if the fate of Evaly is going to be similar to the fate of Destiny-2000 or Jubok which laundered huge investors' money and then the fraudsters ended in jail. But investors lost their investment at the end.

The Daily Observer ran a series of story last year on Evaly cheating of customers and merchants catching attention from different quarters. Its bank accounts were seized at some later point but mysteriously these were unlocked again. Who worked as mediator with the government is a big question.

The Evaly story is almost a total replication of financial scam of two other MLM companies such as Destiny-2000 Ltd and Jubok. Destiny-2000 Ltd launched business in 2012 with only 12 members but ended with 39 business concerns in 2012. Of them, 26 had their activities and the remaining 13 were just recorded in official documents.

The company started business with only Tk 12 lakh capital and ended up facing allegation that its top officials laundered Tk 3,285.26 crore. After Bangladesh Bank raised alarm in 2012, the irregularities of Destiny group first came to light.

But the most horrifying fact was that it had been deceiving more than 40 lakh people over the years.The company assets have been seized.

According to Bangladesh Bank report Destiny group laundered money through its illegal banking launched in 2005. Over Tk 4,995.82 crore was deposited in 281 accounts of three concerns-Destiny 2000 Ltd, Destiny Tree Plantation Ltd and Destiny Multi-purpose Cooperative Society (DMCSL).

Of the said amount, Tk 4,975.32 crore was transferred to the personal accounts of its directors and several associated firms as per media report raising the question how it was able to deceive the government regulatory bodies.

How they were able to run illegal business deceiving people over the past 12 years. This is how Evaly was building its cheating business and many wonder why the government oversight bodies had failed in case of Destiny-2000 and now in case of Evaly.

Destiny offered shares to people and raise Tk 1400 crore under tree plantation programe. How could 40 lakh people lose their money robbed by such a company just after a similar financial scam of Jubok was unearthed in 2009. Destiny also dodged tax amounting to Tk 110 raising question whether they worked in nexus with people in regulatory bodies.

What was noticeable is that political and civil society leaders, MPs, academics, bureaucrats, army generals and such others regularly attended Destiny's seminar, business conferences and award giving ceremonies against lavish honorium. The company used their cover to win people's confidence grabbing investors' money.

Evaly also made the quick rise using the cover of socio-political leaders and business organizations. It spent lavishly against newspaper adds, made donations to social charities and so on only to blind the people of its real business.







