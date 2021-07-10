Video
Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Nazia Farhana

Nazia Farhana

Nazia Farhana, an established culinary artiste and Aessesor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB). Cooking was her passion since her chidhood but nowadays that passion turns into  obsession as well as profession.


Crispy Hilsa Fry
Ingredients
2 pc Hilsa or Hilsa steaks 3cm thick
¼ tsp Turmeric
½ tsp Salt
2 pcs Green chillies
4g Salt
Mustered oil for fry


Method
1. Coat the Hilsa steaks with salt and turmeric and massage to cover the cavities well.
2. Heat a kadai with 2 cm deep mustard oil. Wait till the oil starts smoking and changes colour to pale yellow and the smell of the raw oil goes away. Use a small kadai to avoid using too much oil. The oil gets flavoured with the fat rendered from the fish. Too much oil will lead to flavourless oil.
3. Reduce the flame now and wait for the oil to stop smoking. Now add the fish pieces carefully.
4. Fry each side until brown. Unlike for jhol (curry) where Hilsa is lightly fried, for bhaja (fry) the fish must be crisp and golden.
5. Optionally, add a couple of green chillies towards the end to flavour the oil and the fish.
6. Drain the fish and serve hot with steaming hot rice, green chillies and salt. Drizzle a tablespoon of the frying oil on top of the rice.


Khichuri
Ingredients
1 cup Red lentils / musoor dal, skinned
Par-boiled rice : 1 1/4 cup
Potatoes : 1 big cut into chunks
1 Onions, sliced
3-4 Garlic cloves
1 tbsp Ginger paste
1 Tomatoes chopped
2-3 Green chillies
2-3 Whole garam masala (cloves,
cinnamon, cardamom ) each
1 tsp Cumin powder
1/2 tsp Turmeric powder
1/2 tsp Red chilli powder , optional
1-2 Bay leaf
Salt and sugar to taste
2 tbsp Ghee

Method
1. Wash and soak the rice for half an hour.
2. Wash the lentils properly.
3. Cut the vegetables as mentioned above
4. In a pressure cooker, heat one tablespoon ghee.
5. Temper it with whole spices, bay leaf.
6. Fry the onion slices till translucent. Fry the garlic and ginger paste too.
7. Add the lentils and rice, potatoes, tomatoes, green chillies and other spices.
8. Fry or saute them for a while.
9. Add salt and four cups water.
10. Pressure cook till done.
11. This khichdi will be runny in texture.
12. Adjust salt, seasonings and add sugar.
13. Add remaining ghee, give a nice stir and serve hot.



