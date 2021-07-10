Acupressure reduces all the pain in body



Acupressure is the only medical science in the world that helps diagnose, cure and prevent diseases without any side effects. We have simple solutions to various problems in our body.Only with the help of our fingers we can get rid of many diseases. Such as-* On an empty stomach twice a day regular acupressure relieves back pain* Where there is pain, you have to apply pressure 100 times regularly. Apply pressure with a two-second break between one pressure and another.* Regular acupressure can help with tingling, numbness and neurological problems.* Can't sleep at night? Worried about allergies? You can get rid of acupressure treatment right away.* Acupressure can cure headaches, migraines, sinus problems quickly.* On the front of the ear, there is a point in the jaw and ear fish. Just pushing for two minutes every day here helps control appetite.* This point is located just above the ankle. Pressure on this point for just a few minutes every day to keep the body healthy and active by increasing the blood circulation in the body.* Weight loss will be followed by weight loss within a few days if you apply a little pressure on the eyebrows just above the eyes.* There is also an important acupressure point in the middle of the nose and lips. Here, two minutes of daily pressure solves the problem of digestion. Whatever the pain in your body, you can do acupressure on an empty stomach in the morning and before going to bed at night. You can do acupressure in the car while going to and from the office. Do acupressure no more than twice a day and take a break one day six days a week, it will be more beneficial.