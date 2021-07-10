Video
Dhaka for establishing fund for climate migrants by V20

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has proposed to establish a fund by the V20 (Vulnerable Twenty) for rehabilitation and reintegration of climate migrants.
"The V20 may think of establishing a fund for their rehabilitation and reintegration to societies, otherwise they could be a security risk," he said.
Each year, Dr Momen said, thousands of people are uprooted from their homes and traditional jobs due to global warming, inundation and river erosion.
"These displaced people, whom we call climate migrants, need to be rehabilitated," he said while addressing the Climate Vulnerables Finance Summit on Thursday night.
The first V20 Climate Vulnerables Finance Summit was opened by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who declared 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan - Decade 2030' in honour of the
    birth centenary of the Father of the nation on that occasion.
The V20 Group of Finance Ministers released a communiqué that called for leadership by industrialized nations and cooperation to urgently transform and align the global economic system with the goals of the Paris Climate Treaty for a more robust, greener and equitable society.
Dr Momen said climate change is a major contributor to environmental degradation, affecting global food, energy, health, economic security and, most importantly, life and living of human beings.
Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.
Despite this, Dr Momen said, Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader in climate change adaptation.
"We're spending nearly $5 billion each year on adaptation and mitigation. We're the first LDC to set up the Climate Change Trust Fund from our own resources."
Bangladesh recently established the South Asia regional office of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) for promoting and disseminating locally based adaptation mechanisms.
"It's important to fund this entity, and I call upon the developed and developing countries, as well as international financial institutions, to provide funds for the South Asia regional office of the GCA so that it can be effective," he said.
Dr Momen said they believe climate change and related disasters is a development and economic issue.
Therefore, he said, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement and the Sendai Framework must be implemented in their true spirit. "That's why financial resources and transfer of green technology are crucial."
Dr Momen said major economies, including the G7, the G20 and others need to come forward to provide adequate resources and technology support to the most vulnerable countries to address climate change.



