Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:40 PM
212 more die as C-19 raveges country

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

A patient with Covid-19 symptoms is brought for treatment at Dhaka North City Corporation Hospital in the capital on Friday. The Covid-19 hospital sees increasing number of patients amid the rapid spread of the deadly disease. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Friday recorded the highest single day covid-19 death of 212 people taking the death toll to 16,004 and 11,324, new infections were recorded this period taking the total number of infected to 1,000,543.
Besides, 6,038 patients recovered at the last 24 hours, with an 86.19 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The current positivity rate is 30.95 per cent while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.49 per cent with the death rate remaining 1.60 per cent.
    In the past 24 hours, 36,586 samples were tested in 613 labs across the country.
Khulna division logged the highest single day 79 death cases with Dhaka taking the second place with 53 deaths.  Besides, 26 people died in Chattogram, 23 in Rajshahi, 8 in Mymensingh, 12 in Rangpur, 6 in Sylhet, and 5 in Barishal divisions.
Since the outbreak on March 18 the virus so far claimed 11,254 males and 3,759 females showing 70.32 percent death rate for men and 29.68 for women.
Meanwhile, the virus has claimed more than 4,028,000 lives and infected as many as 186,460,000 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.


212 more die as C-19 raveges country
