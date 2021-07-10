Video
BIWTC suspends carrying passenger vehicles on ferries

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) on Friday suspended carrying all kinds of passenger vehicles and passengers on ferries.
In a press release, the BIWTC said that only emergency goods carrying vehicles and ambulances will be carried maintaining strict health protocols. Transporting all kinds of passenger vehicles and passengers on ferries will remain suspended from July 9, said the press release. Jahangir Alam Khan, Senior Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Shipping, also confirmed
    the matter.
"The BIWTC issued the directive which is scheduled to be implemented from Friday," he said.
Meanwhile, in an interview on Thursday, the Non-communicable Disease Control (NCDC) Director and Spokesperson of the Department of Health, Prof Dr Robed Amin suggested curfew or Section 144 in the country.
Earlier, the Cabinet Division had issued a notification of a seven-day strict lockdown from July 1 to July 7 and later it was extended till July 14. Along with the Police, Rab, BGB and Ansar, the Army has been deployed to enforce the restrictions.


