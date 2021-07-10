Video
Saturday, 10 July, 2021
Front Page

ACC imposes travel ban on Evaly MD, Chairman

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has imposed a travel ban on e-commerce platform Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and its Managing Director Mohammad Rassel as the ACC inquiry committee is suspecting that the couple may try to flee abroad.
The ACC imposed the ban on the couple on Thursday after it formed a two-member committee to probe the alleged embezzlement of about Tk 338.62 crore by Evaly.
The national anti-graft body has instructed the authorities concerned to remain alert so that
    Mohammad Rassel and his wife cannot leave the country as it suspects that they may try to flee abroad.
ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer, saying that the committee was formed on Thursday and it imposed the ban as the investigation was in under process.
The commission formed the committee after receiving a letter from the Commerce Ministry asking the ACC to probe the allegation against Evaly.
Evaly was under the scanner of the ACC as it had received allegations earlier.
On July 4, the Commerce Ministry requested the ACC to take legal action against Evaly allegedly for embezzling about Tk 338.62 crore.
The ministry requested in the letter to open a probe into Evaly after the Bangladesh Bank found that the e-commerce platform was involved in misappropriating funds.
In an inspection report submitted to the Commerce Ministry last month, the central bank said Evaly had a total asset of Tk 91.69 crore as of March 14. Of the sum, the current asset was Tk 65.17 crore, and the total liability was Tk 407.18 crore.
On the day, the liability of Evaly to its customers was Tk 213.94 crore and to merchants Tk 189.85 crore.
The company was supposed to have at least Tk 403.80 crore as the current asset, given the money received from customers and products taken from merchants.
However, it has a current asset of Tk 65.17 crore, said the letter.
As a result, Evaly would only be able to deliver products or make refunds to 16.14 percent of the customers with the current assets, said the letter, citing the BB probe report. The company can't settle the rest of the liabilities, it said.
No trace of Tk 338.62 crore taken from customers and merchants could be found, the Commerce Ministry said.
In this case, there is a possibility of embezzling or illegally transferring Tk 338.62 crore, said the letter, recommending the ACC probe the matter in light of the BB report and take legal actions if any financial irregularities were found.


