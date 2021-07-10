Most bodies beyond recognation

Forty-nine bodies were so far recovered on Friday from ravaging inferno that broke out at a Juice factory at Bhulta Karnagop area of Rupganj, Narayanganj and later sent to Dhaka Medical College mogue.

Most bodies recovered, so far, were beyond any recognition.

However, Narayanganj

Police decided to hand over the dead bodies to relatives on the basis of DNA test.

Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police, Subash Chandra Saha told reporters before Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue "The bodies of those who have been recovered so far are so burnt that there is no way to recognize them. The bodies will be kept in the morgue of Dhaka Medical and will be handed over to the relatives through DNA test."

In this situation, bewailing of the heavy hearted relatives of the deceased at Dhaka Medical College morgue knows no bounds.

"My daughter has been blown away" laments Simu Akhter, mother of a thirteen-year-old madrasa student Shantamoni.

Simu employed her daughter Shantamani three days ago at the gutted Sejan Juice Factory.

Zakir Hossain, the owner of a tin-shed house next to the factory, said "20 to 30 boys and girls were begging for their lives by the window. But none could help them. In just 20 minutes, everyone's longing stopped."



