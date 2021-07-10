Teenager’s race for mom but in vain

Shamim, a resident of Rupganj in Narayanganj, rushed to the Hashem Foods factory and entered the building after hearing that it caught fire, but he could not find his mother Amrita Begum who worked there.

A day later, on Friday, Shamim was waiting at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for some news of the 38-year-old woman as

the authorities brought dozens of bodies of the victims, some burnt beyond recognition.

Shamim, about 18 years old, said he was able to go up to the third floor, where his mother worked, but the flames deterred him. Amrita took the job a month ago.

"I was calling my mother from outside the factory first," said Shamim, who gave a single name. "I cried and shouted."

The factory of Hashem Foods Ltd, a unit of Sajeeb Group, produced Shezan Juice, beverage and food at the six-floor factory.

"The security guard wasn't letting me go inside. I entered the building and went up to the third floor after an argument, but had to return as the flames grew bigger," Shamim said.

The fire first erupted on the ground floor and was doused. Later, flames were spotted on the third floor, according to Shamim.

"The security guard on the third floor did not let anyone get down," he alleged. "My mother would have come out had the guard let them go."

"I don't know where my mother is now, or if she is still alive," Shamim sobbed.

His account of the incident backs the finding of the Fire Service and Civil Defence that one of the staircases to the rooftop was locked, a grim reminder of the 2012 Tazreen Fashions factory fire.

Like Tazreen, witnesses and survivors said, many workers jumped off the Hashem Foods factory building for survival.

DNA TEST

At Dhaka Medical College Hospital, relatives were waiting for news of their loved ones.

One of them, Delwar Hossain, came from Kishoreganj for his mother Mina Akter, 40.

The worker was unaccounted for after the fire erupted on Thursday afternoon. The Fire Service said the top floors were still in flames on Friday afternoon.

Some of the missing were teenagers as young as 14 years old.

Three bodies were found on Thursday and 49 others were brought to the hospital's morgue on Friday, said Mozammel Haque, a Fire Service official.

Moudut Halder, chief of Shahbagh Police Station, said the district police will file inquest reports before post-mortem examinations.

"Many bodies are not recognisable. We will ask Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA tests to identify them," said Shah Nusrat Jahan, the executive officer of Rupganj Upazila.

-bdnews24.com










