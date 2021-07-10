Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Teenager’s race for mom but in vain

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Shamim, a resident of Rupganj in Narayanganj, rushed to the Hashem Foods factory and entered the building after hearing that it caught fire, but he could not find his mother Amrita Begum who worked there.
A day later, on Friday, Shamim was waiting at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for some news of the 38-year-old woman as
    the authorities brought dozens of bodies of the victims, some burnt beyond recognition.   
Shamim, about 18 years old, said he was able to go up to the third floor, where his mother worked, but the flames deterred him. Amrita took the job a month ago.
"I was calling my mother from outside the factory first," said Shamim, who gave a single name. "I cried and shouted."
The factory of Hashem Foods Ltd, a unit of Sajeeb Group, produced Shezan Juice, beverage and food at the six-floor factory.
"The security guard wasn't letting me go inside. I entered the building and went up to the third floor after an argument, but had to return as the flames grew bigger," Shamim said.  
The fire first erupted on the ground floor and was doused. Later, flames were spotted on the third floor, according to Shamim.
"The security guard on the third floor did not let anyone get down," he alleged. "My mother would have come out had the guard let them go."
"I don't know where my mother is now, or if she is still alive," Shamim sobbed.
His account of the incident backs the finding of the Fire Service and Civil Defence that one of the staircases to the rooftop was locked, a grim reminder of the 2012 Tazreen Fashions factory fire.      
Like Tazreen, witnesses and survivors said, many workers jumped off the Hashem Foods factory building for survival.  
DNA TEST
At Dhaka Medical College Hospital, relatives were waiting for news of their loved ones.
One of them, Delwar Hossain, came from Kishoreganj for his mother Mina Akter, 40.
The worker was unaccounted for after the fire erupted on Thursday afternoon. The Fire Service said the top floors were still in flames on Friday afternoon.    
Some of the missing were teenagers as young as 14 years old.
Three bodies were found on Thursday and 49 others were brought to the hospital's morgue on Friday, said Mozammel Haque, a Fire Service official.    
Moudut Halder, chief of Shahbagh Police Station, said the district police will file inquest reports before post-mortem examinations.
"Many bodies are not recognisable. We will ask Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA tests to identify them," said Shah Nusrat Jahan, the executive officer of Rupganj Upazila.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka for establishing fund for climate migrants by V20
212 more die as C-19 raveges country
BIWTC suspends carrying passenger vehicles on ferries
ACC imposes travel ban on Evaly MD, Chairman
Most bodies beyond recognation
Teenager’s race for mom but in vain
Hashem Foods lacked fire safety system
Edible oil kept factory burning for hours


Latest News
PM monitoring developments after factory fire in Rupganj: Quader
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft