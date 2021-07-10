52 killed in N’ganj factory fire



Firemen busy dousing the massive fire at Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj on Friday night. The fire claimed the life of 52 people and injured over 50 others.

Earlier, three people, including two female workers, died when they jumped off the roof yesterday after being burnt in the blaze.

The massive fire that swept through the building housing Rupganj Sejan Juice Factory of Hashem Foods Ltd at Bhulta Karnagop in Rupganj, Narayanganj broke out at 5pm on Thursday.

The fire service initially reported the deaths of three people in the blaze. More than 50 workers were injured in the incident. Of them, 49 were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"The fire service personnel recovered 49 bodies so far from

there . . . The rescue campaign led by Fire Service and Civil Defense still continues to search the bodies there," Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mostain Billah told the Daily Observer.

The rescue operation at the site was going on but the cause of the fire still remains unclear.

Russel Sikder, duty officer at the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence (headquarters), said a total of 18 units of firefighters were able to douse the fire after 21 hours of effort. The fire was brought under control by early Friday morning but the fire increased again later.

Rescue operations also continued on those floors after the fire was extinguished. He said there could be many more bodies on those two floors.

The workers could not get out as the third floor of the building was locked when the factory caught fire. The collapsible gate was also under lock and key.

Due to this, the number of casualties has increased, said the fire service personnel. They said if the floor had not been locked, there would not have been so many deaths.

Fire service sources said the bodies were burned in such a way that it was not possible to identify them without DNA tests. The bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue one by one in three ambulances and two fire service vehicles for DNA testing.

However, Fire Service and Civil Defense Director (operations) Lieutenant Colonel Zillur Rahman said, "Almost all the bodies recovered on Friday could not be recognized. So these bodies were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA test.

"The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) collected DNA samples for identifying bodies, according to DMCH.

He added that the bodies would be handed over to their relatives after identifying through DNA tests.

"We would launch a combing search on the fifth and sixth floors and the entire building to become sure whether anyone's body is lying anywhere."

There was a huge amount of flammable polythene, ghee and other objects which made it difficult to bring the fire under control, according to fire services.

Meanwhile, relatives of the missing are staging demonstration outside and around the factory premises. Police in large numbers are trying to control the situation,

A woman breaks into tears after hearing about the death of a relative. PHOTO: OBSERVER

To make matters worse, the landing of one of the stairways had been engulfed by the fire, leaving many workers stranded inside the burning building.

Lt Col Zillur Rahman, the Fire Service's Director of Operations, said the building, spanning approximately 35,000 square feet, only had two exit staircases.

However, a building of this size needed to have at least four to five staircases, according to him.

The severe heat from the blaze caused cracks in the building. The windows, including the aluminum structures, fell apart, with plumes of black smoke billowing out of the factory.

Around 7,000 workers work at the factory, but around 1000-1200 workers were working in the building when it caught fire, said Abdul Jalil and Abu Samad, operators at the factory.

The district administration donated Tk 25 thousand for burial of each victim while Tk 10 thousand for each of seriously injured.

Earlier, the district administration formed a five-member committee making Narayanganj Additional Deputy Commissioner Shamim Bepari convener to investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its probe report within seven days.







