Rising dengue cases pose added threat to medical service

The recent rise in the number dengue patients has raised a new alarm, as the country's hospitals are already struggling to cope with the large number of patients infected with deadly coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am, 36 new dengue patients were hospitalised in the capital.

Of 36 people infected with dengue, five have been admitted to government hospitals and the remaining 31 to private clinics and hospitals, according to a press release issued by Mohammad

Kamrul Kibria, Assistant Director of Health Information Unit of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Doctors and others concerned are struggling to provide necessary services to the patients in the hospitals already crammed with Covid-19 patients.

In this situation, if the number of dengue patients continues to increase, it will be difficult to ensure proper treatment for these patients.

The disease was under control last year as various measures were taken by the government after the serious outbreak of dengue fever in the country in 2019. But this year the dengue cases are again on the rise.

The number of dengue patients in the capital has been increasing for a week. One person has already died of the disease.

Concerned medical professionals said that despite the symptoms, many people are not going to be tested amid the fear because of the coronaviurs pandemic. As a result, many patients remain unrecognized.

Reviewing the dengue situation in the country, it has been seen that the incidence of this disease was comparatively less from 2007 to 2014. In fact, the incidence of the disease has been increasing since 2015. It decreased a little in 2017 and increased again in 2018. Outbreaks saw a serious rise in 2019.

Sayeda Nasreen Babli, an Assistant Professor at the Department of History of Jagannath University, died of dengue a few days ago. Her husband, Barrister Abdullah Al Mahmoud Bashar, Deputy Attorney General, said Babli was being treated at Square Hospital in the capital.

Nazmul Islam, Director of the Disease Control Department of the DGHS, said, "We conducted a pre-monsoon survey on dengue situation in Dhaka and the results have already been conveyed to the two city corporations."

"All concerned have to shoulder their responsibilities to deal with the problem. We need to take safety measures regarding flower tubs, trays, plastic containers, air conditioners, unused commodes and other items, where clean water can be stored, so that Aedes mosquitoes do not breed," he added.

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "If someone has symptoms, they need to undergo the necessary tests to check if they have coronavirus as well as dengue. In the current situation, many people are not able to get the necessary tests."

"The government must take appropriate action. To deal with the outbreak of corona, dengue or other diseases, it is very important to ensure the utilization of the huge amount of allocated funds. Besides preventing corruption, it is important to ensure that the employees of the concerned sectors perform their duties properly," he added.







