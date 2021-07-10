Video
President, PM mourn deaths in N’ganj factory fire

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290
Staff Correspondent

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives and properties due to a devastating fire that broke out at Hashem Foods and Beverage Factory in Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj.
In a condolence message, the President prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
The head of the state hoped early recovery of the people injured in the blaze.
At the same time, PM Sheikh Hasina also expressed deep shock and sorrow over the deaths in Narayanganj.
In a condolence message, the PM prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.
Firefighters recovered the bodies of 49 people from inside the factory on Friday noon. The bodies were sent to the forensic department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
    From there, the bodies will be handed over to relatives after DNA tests.
The fire broke out at Hashem Foods and Beverage Factory in Karnagop area of Rupganj beside Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 5:30pm on Thursday.
A five-member investigation committee has been formed to probe the fire incident.


