Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:39 PM
RMP aids to 480 more jobless people

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

RAJSHAHI, July 9: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has provided humanitarian assistance to 480 more jobless and distressed people aimed at ensuring their food security amid the strict lockdown enforced to contain the Covid-19 spread.
Each of them was given a 24.5-kilogram food package containing rice, flour, potato, salt and edible oil.
As part of its distribution of humanitarian aid to the less-income group people, the RMP distributed the food items at Guljarbag Eidgah Math on Thursday afternoon through maintaining health rules.
RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique distributed the relief materials among the distressed people including people with special needs and transgenders.
RMP Additional Commissioners Suzayet Islam and Mazid Ali and Deputy Commissioner Monirul Islam were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the RMP Commissioner said the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to support the hand-to-mouth people during the global pandemic.    -BSS



