

Eminent photographer Golam Mustafa dies

He left behind wife, one son, one daughter, two grandchildren and three sisters, and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

He will be laid to rest at the Azimpur Graveyard (new).

Mustafa, one of the frontline photographers during the inception of Bangladesh Television (BTV) back in 1964, had been serving as its Director of Photography and guest lecturer at the Architectural Department of North South University.

In its early days, BTV started its journey with just three newly-groomed photographers and Mustafa was one of them to take up the challenge.

He served BTV for 30 years and with his retirement he left behind a network well facilitated enough to accommodate 42 cameramen -UNB

Golam Mustafa, the winner of Ekushe Padak 2018 and Shilpakala Padak 2016, died at his residence on Friday. He was 81.He left behind wife, one son, one daughter, two grandchildren and three sisters, and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.He will be laid to rest at the Azimpur Graveyard (new).Mustafa, one of the frontline photographers during the inception of Bangladesh Television (BTV) back in 1964, had been serving as its Director of Photography and guest lecturer at the Architectural Department of North South University.In its early days, BTV started its journey with just three newly-groomed photographers and Mustafa was one of them to take up the challenge.He served BTV for 30 years and with his retirement he left behind a network well facilitated enough to accommodate 42 cameramen -UNB