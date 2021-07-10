

Safe return of missing JU student demanded

Under the banner of 'General Students of JU,around 100 students of different departments and institutes organized the programme on the central Shaheed Minar premises of the university around 4: pm.

They also warned of tougher movement if the student does not return within a shortest possible time.

On June 24, Jahid Hasan Razu, 27, a masters' student at Chemistry Department of the university was disappeared after he left his mess at Mirpur in the capital for Magrib prayers.

Jahid's roommate Mizanur Rahman filed a general diary with Pallabi Police Station on June 26.

On June 30, Jahid's family organized a press conference at the gallery room of the university's Chemistry department demanding his safe return. -BSS







