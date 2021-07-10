Video
Saturday, 10 July, 2021
City News

Bangabandhu’s Birth Centenary

Philippines unveils commemorative cover, stamp

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

The Philippines Postal Corporation (Philpost) and Bangladesh Embassy in the Southeast Asian country have launched commemorative cover and stamp published by the Philpost to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In a ceremony at the Bangladesh Embassy, Philpost Postmaster General and CEO Norman Fulgencio and Bangladesh Ambassador Asad Alam Siam unveiled the commemorative cover and stamp Friday.
Both the cover and the stamp contain the logo of the "Mujib Borsho" and was designed by the creative team of the Philpost. Norman Fulgencio and Asad Alam previously signed an agreement for their publication.
The Philpost postmaster general thanked the embassy for partnering with them in the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and said this would promote Bangabandhu's ideals and principles among the Filipinos.
Paying deep tribute to the Father of the Nation, the Bangladesh ambassador said, "The cover and stamp will mark an important year for Bangladesh in the Philippines and the Filipinos will be interested to learn how Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led Bangladesh to independence and sacrificed his whole life for the betterment of his people."    -UNB


