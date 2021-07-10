Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held

Video
Saturday, 10 July, 2021
Women's Own

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

The second episode of the virtual "Magnificent Bangladesh - An International Cake Art Collaboration" was held on June 24. Tasnuta Alam has been hosting this international cake art collaboration since 2019. She is a Multi Gold Award winner on Cake internationally, British Qualified Cake Instructor and since 2020 she has been the official Representative of Cake International Bangladesh.
This time the cake and the celebration was on the occasion of the 50th Independence of Bangladesh. 103 famous cake artists from 32 countries including Bangladesh participated in this collaboration. And they presented Bangladesh to the world for the second time through 105 cake art pieces.
 Through this cake art collaboration, the culture, architecture, history and natural beauty of Bangladesh have been highlighted. And it has been much admired in the cake and world. This international collaboration is organized by the "Global BD Sugar Artists Guild" courtesy of Tasnuta Alam, Founder and Admin. Also on the admin panel are Ahmed Sadiq, Rubena Ruby, Sultana Razia, Tahrima Alam, Sultana Rajia Naznin, Kazi Taslima Sayera.



