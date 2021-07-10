Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Diet tips to ease the symptoms of PMS

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Women\'s Own Desk

Diet tips to ease the symptoms of PMS

Diet tips to ease the symptoms of PMS

Experiencing bloating, cramping, and fatigue during the week or so before your period is often due to fluctuating hormones. Your diet can play an important role in alleviating these and other symptoms of PMS.
Eat foods high in iron and zinc: Some women find that foods such as red meat, liver, eggs, leafy green veggies, and dried fruit can help ease the symptoms of PMS.
Boost your calcium intake:  Several studies have highlighted the role calcium-rich foods-such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, and leafy green vegetables-play in relieving PMS symptoms.
Avoid trans fats, deep fried foods, and sugar: All are inflammatory, which can trigger PMS symptoms.
Battle bloat by cutting out salt:  If you tend to retain water and experiencing bloating, avoiding salty snacks, frozen dinners, and processed foods can make a big difference.
Watch out for food sensitivities: PMS is a common symptom of food sensitivities. Common culprits include dairy and wheat. Try cutting out the suspected food and see if it makes a difference in your symptoms.
Cut out caffeine and alcohol:  Both worsen PMS symptoms, so avoid them during this time in your cycle.
Diet tips to ease the symptoms of PMS

Diet tips to ease the symptoms of PMS

Consider vitamin supplements: For some women, taking a daily multivitamin or supplementing with magnesium, vitamin B6, and vitamin E may help relieve cramps. But, again, supplements are not a substitute for a healthy, balanced diet. It's always better to get the vitamins and nutrients your body needs from the food you eat.
Add essential fatty acids to ease cramps: Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help with cramps. See if eating more fish or flaxseed eases your PMS symptoms.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual ‘Magnificent Bangladesh-An Int’l Cake Art Collaboration’ held
Diet tips to ease the symptoms of PMS
Meet Sirisha Bandla, the second Indian-origin woman to fly to space
Rural women’s involvement in economy key to women empowerment
Tête-à-tête with Samia Tasnim
Female refugees more at risk compared to men
Govt protection imperative against domestic violence
Societal attitudes to people with disabilities need to change


Latest News
PM monitoring developments after factory fire in Rupganj: Quader
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft