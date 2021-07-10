Diet tips to ease the symptoms of PMS



Experiencing bloating, cramping, and fatigue during the week or so before your period is often due to fluctuating hormones. Your diet can play an important role in alleviating these and other symptoms of PMS.Eat foods high in iron and zinc: Some women find that foods such as red meat, liver, eggs, leafy green veggies, and dried fruit can help ease the symptoms of PMS.Boost your calcium intake: Several studies have highlighted the role calcium-rich foods-such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, and leafy green vegetables-play in relieving PMS symptoms.Avoid trans fats, deep fried foods, and sugar: All are inflammatory, which can trigger PMS symptoms.Battle bloat by cutting out salt: If you tend to retain water and experiencing bloating, avoiding salty snacks, frozen dinners, and processed foods can make a big difference.Watch out for food sensitivities: PMS is a common symptom of food sensitivities. Common culprits include dairy and wheat. Try cutting out the suspected food and see if it makes a difference in your symptoms.Cut out caffeine and alcohol: Both worsen PMS symptoms, so avoid them during this time in your cycle.Consider vitamin supplements: For some women, taking a daily multivitamin or supplementing with magnesium, vitamin B6, and vitamin E may help relieve cramps. But, again, supplements are not a substitute for a healthy, balanced diet. It's always better to get the vitamins and nutrients your body needs from the food you eat.Add essential fatty acids to ease cramps: Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help with cramps. See if eating more fish or flaxseed eases your PMS symptoms.