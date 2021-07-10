

Rural women’s involvement in economy key to women empowerment

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira inaugurated the marketplace.

While inaugurating the market place, Fazilatun Nesa Indira expressed her government's desire to build a truly digital Bangladesh by involving rural women in the country's economy.

The journey of the marketplace is a milestone in the golden jubilee of Bangladesh and during the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira said country's women empowerment and development will be sustainable when the rural women will integrate themselves with the economy of the country.

The state minister said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken various steps to establish equal rights for women. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is moving forward in the overall development of women. Mentioning that 6 million women have been trained in information technology in the year of Mujib 100, she said that rural women entrepreneurs will be able to increase their business by utilizing those skills."

"Bangladesh will be truly a digitalized one through involving the rural women with the economy of the country. The journey of the E-commerce marketplace will be a landmark for the rural women,' she told the function as the chief guest.

The laalsabuj.com, an E-commerce marketplace for the products manufactured by the rural women, has been formed under an agreement between the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce.

Regarding the importance of the E-commerce, Women and Children Affairs Secretary M Sayedul Islam said the laalsabuj.com will help to connect the rural women with the E-commerce for their commercial dealings during the corona pandemic.

"The ministry is working to disseminate the marketplace with target to create one lakh women entrepreneurs throughout the country," said the secretary who chaired the function.

Begum Chemon Ara Taiyab, Chairman of the National Women's Organization, Dr. Mohammad Jafar Uddin, Chief Executive Officer of the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI), Executive Director of National Women's Organization Maksura Noor, Md. Obaidul Azam, Director of BFTI, and Shami Kaiser, President of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh spoke.

Meena Parveen, Project Director (Additional Secretary) of Information Apa Project (Phase II) gave a welcome speech on the occasion. Women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country were virtually involved in the event.

The 'Women Empowerment Project through Information Technology (Phase II)' aimed at building a 'Data Apa: Digital Bangladesh' run by the National Women's Organization aims to provide e-commerce support to rural women through information centres.

Therefore, on 3rd February this year, the Apa Project signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BFTI under the Ministry of Commerce for the sale of products produced and collected by rural women entrepreneurs.

Only domestic products made or collected by women entrepreneurs can be found there. A total of 1,470 trained e-commerce information service officers and information service assistants from 490 data centres have provided services under the TothyoApa project to create the marketplace.

Information Apa project and Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) have also taken steps to pay and distribute the price of the marketplace. Paperfly, Redex and Sundarbans courier services as well as e-commerce delivery e-post of the postal department are the logistics partners of Lalsabuj.com to ensure timely delivery to the buyer.

Future Sky Limited and CompJagat Technologies are providing full support to the technical development of the marketplace.











With the aim of liberating rural women entrepreneurs through the sale of products produced and collected, E-commerce marketplace Lalsabuj.com launched its journey on Thursday.State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira inaugurated the marketplace.While inaugurating the market place, Fazilatun Nesa Indira expressed her government's desire to build a truly digital Bangladesh by involving rural women in the country's economy.The journey of the marketplace is a milestone in the golden jubilee of Bangladesh and during the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira said country's women empowerment and development will be sustainable when the rural women will integrate themselves with the economy of the country.The state minister said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken various steps to establish equal rights for women. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is moving forward in the overall development of women. Mentioning that 6 million women have been trained in information technology in the year of Mujib 100, she said that rural women entrepreneurs will be able to increase their business by utilizing those skills.""Bangladesh will be truly a digitalized one through involving the rural women with the economy of the country. The journey of the E-commerce marketplace will be a landmark for the rural women,' she told the function as the chief guest.The laalsabuj.com, an E-commerce marketplace for the products manufactured by the rural women, has been formed under an agreement between the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce.Regarding the importance of the E-commerce, Women and Children Affairs Secretary M Sayedul Islam said the laalsabuj.com will help to connect the rural women with the E-commerce for their commercial dealings during the corona pandemic."The ministry is working to disseminate the marketplace with target to create one lakh women entrepreneurs throughout the country," said the secretary who chaired the function.Begum Chemon Ara Taiyab, Chairman of the National Women's Organization, Dr. Mohammad Jafar Uddin, Chief Executive Officer of the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI), Executive Director of National Women's Organization Maksura Noor, Md. Obaidul Azam, Director of BFTI, and Shami Kaiser, President of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh spoke.Meena Parveen, Project Director (Additional Secretary) of Information Apa Project (Phase II) gave a welcome speech on the occasion. Women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country were virtually involved in the event.The 'Women Empowerment Project through Information Technology (Phase II)' aimed at building a 'Data Apa: Digital Bangladesh' run by the National Women's Organization aims to provide e-commerce support to rural women through information centres.Therefore, on 3rd February this year, the Apa Project signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BFTI under the Ministry of Commerce for the sale of products produced and collected by rural women entrepreneurs.Only domestic products made or collected by women entrepreneurs can be found there. A total of 1,470 trained e-commerce information service officers and information service assistants from 490 data centres have provided services under the TothyoApa project to create the marketplace.Information Apa project and Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) have also taken steps to pay and distribute the price of the marketplace. Paperfly, Redex and Sundarbans courier services as well as e-commerce delivery e-post of the postal department are the logistics partners of Lalsabuj.com to ensure timely delivery to the buyer.Future Sky Limited and CompJagat Technologies are providing full support to the technical development of the marketplace.