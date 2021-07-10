

Tête-à-tête with Samia Tasnim

Tell us little bit about yourself?

I born and brought up in Kushtia. My college and schooling was there. Then completed my B.Sc and M.Sc in food and nutrition. Thereafter enrolled myself for M.Phil and Ph.D in my discipline which is ongoing. About career, just started practicing with my know how ended up as Nutritionist.

In fact, I didn't have any plan of being a Nutritionist, I just had my plan to work and be engaged. I had no die hard goal to chase about my career. I just allowed me to be led by time and time brought me here. Above all, I say Alhamdulillah for where I am now.

What are some of your professional goals ?

Still my goal is as it was in my early age. Work and to be engaged. Moreover I'll like to mention that I am working in a research on effect of Vitamin-D in obesity and in other health issued. Apart from that I am also working on diets for the special need children. This was the topic on which I started my career and still I am working on the issue.

Describe your greatest strength.

You all know, what we nutritionist are doing, not any rocket science. It's all you know, choosing right food for yourself. I'm just providing suggestion. It's not any big issue. But, the strength I got from my early age, willingness to work. Always I believe that I have lots of work yet to do.

How did you find out about this position?

I didn't find out this position. I just worked and position placed me here itself. I already mentioned, I didn't chase for anything, I just allowed to be led and finding me here.

What makes you a good fit for this position?

Very shortly, the subject matter of my study and my willingness to work.

What made you decide on a career in nutrition?

Again I'll say, I didn't plan to be a Nutritionist. I had to go through in my academic life and my plan to work with it. That's all.

What aspects of nutrition do you feel are most important to address when consulting with client?

A couple of days ago, I was going through my son's book of class-III. I really got surprised reading the content of a chapter about what factors to consider in choosing food. The answer was there. Considering our age, work pattern that we do and growth, we choose our food. Actually that is all about the factors. Moreover, clinical sides, life style and some other technical aspect also matters.

Which types of population do you have experience working with?

In my working exposure, I worked with clinical diet patients, diets for special need children, diet for teen aged beauty contestants, diets for sports menlike cricketer, squash player and so on. In fact, those all are the special cases. Actually, diet is for everyone & every day. I'm working daily with common people who got concerned about their health and diet through my 3 chambers in Labaid-Pallabi, Prescription point-Banani and RED beauty studio in Banani.

What is your experience collaborating with physicians?

It is nice to work with them. At present, physicians often refer the patients to the nutritionist. Our physician are also realizing that not only for the proper work of medicine, weight and food control is necessity for healthy life and stay away from diseases. Your food is your medicine. After all you know, prevention is better than cure. So, being concern about food not only diet about gain or loss weight, but also way of prevention diseases. Thankfully our doctors are concern and cooperating on the issue to their patients.

Do you have experience working with social workers?

Yes, I had an opportunity working in KIDZEE Bangladesh for planning diets for their special need children. I also worked with RIAND Bangladesh who are also working on special need children. I involved in programs of Dhaka University Communication Disorder Department. In addition, I am always working with different TV, radio and social media platform for the awareness on food and nutrition and different health issues. I attended workshops and seminars arranged by different universities and institutes at their calls for the welfare programs in public health. That's how I am also participating with them who are in social works.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see nothing in five years. I just see five days schedule ahead. I think life is too short to make such a long plan. I just want to see everyone healthy, hail and hearty after my 5 years if Almighty Allah allow us. I want to see me there, where no pandemic and no health hazards. I just dream and wish for the five years.

I wish, proper food habit will have practiced in Bangladesh. All will be acknowledged about nutrients of food and will apply in their life. All shall keep them away from diseases and live a healthy life. Literally, I am working for create awareness about food and nutrition among general people. Because, only proper food habit may yield a healthy life.

Please tell something for our country's women.

For our country's women, I just want to say leave excuse and make good use of your diet plan. There may have some shortcomings in our social life, life style and so on. But I think, Bangladesh is really a God blessed country where everything is so affordable to keep you fit. Very importantly, when you follow the diet plan, just don't excuse for "Just today" and "from tomorrow". It's a discipline.





















