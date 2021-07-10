Video
Control price hike with an iron fist

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Price hike in essential commodities before any of two Eid festivals is not a new phenomenon in Bangladesh. And once again, a group of importing and trading syndicates have become blatantly engaged at Dhaka and Chittagong spice markets by artificially hiking regular prices of the commodity prior the Eid-ul-Adha.

In particular, garlic and ginger is spreading heat at spice markets because of manipulation by the syndicates. These apart, price of cardamom has incredibly shot up by Tk 150 per kg. It is now sold at Tk 2,800 per kg against Tk 2,400 per kg a few days ago. However this time, despite huge stocks and supply, members of syndicates have already begun their manipulation process, and our price control regulatory bodies must deter it with an iron fist.

On one hand the second wave of the pandemic is fast sweeping across the country complemented with the deadly Indian variant, while on the other steady income for millions of commoners has taken a nosedive. And those who have become involved in capitalising on the worsening health disaster, notably many of our spice importers, have turned into profit mongering vultures. What could have been even worse?

Local wholesale and retail traders must not have any valid reason to increase price of spices, since there is limited number of customers during the strict lockdown period. Concurrently, if lockdown is further extended going beyond July, they are likely to face testing times to deal with importing syndicates. Though we don't desire any of the two parties, importers and local traders, to incur losses but the need of the hour for both parties is to refrain from making a quick buck from hard-hit consumers before Eid.

According Commerce Ministry sources, there are more than 400 spice importers across the country. Reportedly some 70 importers control and manipulate the market. Five importers have already been fined for being engaged in market manipulation and artificial price hike, and we find no reason why the rest couldn't be dealt with?

The point, however, when kitchen markets do not function in accordance to ethical business practices, the government must comedown heavily on importers and traders - compel them to operate rightly - thus busting the market manipulating syndicates everywhere. But sadly, the government is precisely failing to do that year after year.

Finally, in order to keep the market stable, the government needs to ensure stockpiling and supply of daily commodities, especially kitchen market essentials. TCB should be proactive in this regard. If the supply of goods is stable, importers and traders will not be able to raise prices arbitrarily by creating an artificial crisis.



