

Dhulo O Jale Lekha Jibon

Writer, researcher, pedagogue, and poet Prof. Dr. Shoaib Jibran's these writings aroused the readers when they were published in the literary periodical 'Kaler Kheya' of the daily Samakal. Shoaib Jibran is one of the most important poets of the nineties. He was born in 1971 in the Azmat Shah cottage on the banks of the Dholai river in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district. The writings were published in book form at the 'Ekushey Book Fair 2021' on the occasion of the poet's 50th birth anniversary. The book is published by 'Kharimati'.

Reading this book, one would think that love and being in love has influenced the poet in many ways, and still does. In Dhulo O Jale Lekha Jibon, Shoaib Jibran wrote without any cover about that love, including the names of the girls and young women. And, here we see the poet as a writer in a intrepid character. Though, in the prologue, the poet himself says, 'in his autobiography, he did not carry the burden of telling the truth about what happened in his life'.

The autobiography has seventeen separate sub-headings and the events in each part may or may not have influenced the events of the next scene, but somewhere the events are related to each other in the chain of life experiences. At the time of writing the book, it would seem that the author is traveling from the past to the present, and again from the present to what went before: from Dholai river to 184 Fakirerpool, from Shidhershorpur village to Murari Chand (MC) College, from Azmat Shah cottage to 110 Al Beruni Hall (Jahangirnagar University).

In this book, the author's poetic talent is revealed. All his famous poems describe when in what context he wrote. A verse of poetry quoted from his famous book, 'Kath Cheraiyer Shobdo' will bring added pleasure to the readers. The author speaks more than once about his poet-friends and teachers. He mentions many illustrious of Bangla literature, such as Abdullah Abu Sayeed, Akhteruzzaman Elias, Selim Al Deen and Mohammad Rafiq, who were his direct teachers. His college teacher Prof. Safiuddin Ahmed, whom they called the Socrates, is also mentioned.

The author candidly admits that he came to this city (Dhaka) with the dream of becoming a poet. This book also tells the story of Shoaib Jibran's becoming a poet, how Sunil Gangopadhyay, Shamsur Rahman and Jibanananda Das's poetry accompanied him in his days as a poet. He wrote his first poem in the eighth grade. However, reading the entire autobiography, it seems that Shoaib Jibran has not yet overcome the influence of Jibanananda Das.

Dhulo O Jale Lekha Jibon is basically looking back at the life left behind from one point of view in the context of various subjects or themes of writing. When a wayfarer suddenly wants to turn back in the middle of the walk, the path left behind is not so clear and visible. But the wayfarer carries many graves on his heart like, the poet carries the iron-hutch under the tree in the pond of their house and the sound of sawing wood coming from the sawmill placed behind the house, or the grave of Adrita's father next to the village market.

In the book, biographer mentions the death of his mother and the death of his father due to a respiratory disorder, which makes the reader emotional. Readers are overwhelmed by the tragic death of one of the poet's sisters due to cancer. Shoaib Jibran openly admits that he is carrying his father's disorder. Readers are shocked to remember that the romantic poet John Keats also had respiratory disorder. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in the twentieth century, then Shoaib Jibran wrote his own epitaph.

The writings in this book are not continuous, but with long pauses. As mentioned earlier, these writings were published at a different time in a literary periodical. Due to which, many important memories have come up more than once, such as the poet's first meeting with Prof. Abdullah Abu Sayeed. However, readers will get the impression of the poet's writing-knack in each section. In the case of language, the poet has never been in prosy; constantly changed.

In his autobiography, Shoaib Jibran did not try to portray himself as a great man; rather he has tried to show himself as an everyman. Who has become acquainted with every tragic part of the life of a common man: love, desire, failure, sigh, emotion, affection, fate, wail, death and other aspects of inner experience. Though it is an autobiographical book, it has been named on dust and water. After reading the whole book, readers will sigh, 'truly, our life is written in dust and water!'

The poet John Keats also wrote his own epitaph before his death, 'Here lies one whose name was writ in water'. What a coincidence, Keats even talked about 'water' in his epitaph!



The reviewer is ex vice-principal of a collegiate school, writer and MPhil researcher (Education) in the School of Education, Bangladesh Open University. The reviewer is ex vice-principal of a collegiate school, writer and MPhil researcher (Education) in the School of Education, Bangladesh Open University.