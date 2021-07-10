



Dialogue of Storks

It's the 10th of July and with the combination of juicy jackfruit, the cloudy monsoon has already started pouring raindrops relentlessly. In the meantime, surely everyone is quite irritated for the hit-shock that has passed through the country a couple of weeks ago. So for quenching the Aashar-thirst and having copious amounts of more raindrops, we have to wait for a bit more. Oh, we don't need to wait anymore. However, we have the chance to evoke monsoon through a nice poem too -



Cloudy Monsoon

Dull barren afternoon of metallic mid-June

Life is standstill in the cloudy monsoon

Waiting for something rare

Or someone very special

Appearing like an AutoCAD tower

Virtually palatial

Vicious Cycle of deadly despair

And intermittent rains of uncertainty

Enveloping around like an octopus

And questioning self-identity…

What these lines are all about - dull barren afternoon, waiting for happening something rare or someone very special. What a momentum! The poet is awaiting someone special. Sure…? Though the environment is quite turbulent in the cloudy monsoon, the poet tries to depict life in a very static and monotonous way.

Yes, no chance to go outside in such an 'afternoon of metallic mid-June'. We should not stop here. Go farther, farther - we do have despair and despair everywhere…the droplets are falling at a stretch certainly spreading the hope of uncertainty. It is the symbolic touch of rain that materializes hope through certainty.

The penultimate line pervades the touch of simile trying to discover the identity of the poet himself. Confused? Not at all, the punch line of the writing is that we have enjoyed the poetic wandering discovered in the cloudy monsoon for which all credit goes to the poetry anthology Probably Poems Or May Not by prominent Bangladeshi poet, essayist, translator, versatile writer and educationist Mahfuz Al-Hossain.

After this poetic wandering as well as downpour and unlike the poet's confusing emotion, we can definitely say that it is surely a poem, a monsoon-coated nice poem.

Ashraful Kabir is a poet, essayist, literary critic and a banker by profession





















