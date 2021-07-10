

Pirone Pritio Jibon (Stories of Aspirations of Life and Experiences)

'Pirone Pritio Jibon' is a brilliant combination of twenty-two stories. In prism, these stories can be divided into three parts, one is the spontaneous analogy of his childhood memories from Gopalgonj schooling storyline to Dhaka University Memory Lane and the other one is his 25 years stream of conscious of working in Police imbued with the spirit of liberation war and development trajectory of the Nation and the third one is the silver lining stories of coronavirus, how hopes will conquer our despair in these days of hopelessness of pandemic.

The childhood memoir of Monirul Islam is a straight and simple young man who has always been inspired by his mother, also a saint and a visionary to him. His mother, unlike many others, always visions for her son to be noble man. One of interesting but contrasting point delineated by the author that his mother wanted him to be professor of English but the author wished to be a Police Officer to serve the nation.

Now he is the Nation's renowned Police Officer, serving as the chief of Flagship Intelligence Office Special Branch and frequently appears in the digital screens and media as a pioneer. To his mother, these all are nothing, it does not give so much meaning to her, the only meaning to her is whether he has taken his food or not, whether he is ok or not?

As a reviewer of this book, the stories of his mom remind me the story of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen. When Amartya Sen informed his mom that Ma, I received Nobel Prize; his mom replied Baba, have you taken your lunch? The vast experienced, brilliant author Monirul Islam in his story 'Tuition' candidly confessed that my mother is unique and so all others Ma are. As a reader of his debut book, as I read through, I can deeply understand the sacrifices his mother made may be, just maybe, due to his mother unconditional love and sacrifices as well as his blissful bond with his mom take him to this height. That's heavenly.

In the second perspectives, Monirul Islam vividly described his trailblazing experiences of different workplaces. The reader will feel thrill and excitement of what's next in the stories of Holy Artisaner Vutera, Hallo, Subrata Baine Bolchi, America. The most interesting and curious part of these stories will take the readers in a different angle beyond the traditional myths and misconceptions of citizens in regards to Police.

Based on real life policing experiences, these stories even can open up the eyes of students, readers, researchers and criminologists on militancy, terrorism and transnational crimes. Additional Inspector General of Police Monirul Islam is one of the finest blend of brilliance and bravery. In the Bangladeshe Uggrobad O Sontrashbadher Samprodayik Probonota is a brave corollary of acts, rules and trends of terrorism. Bangladesh has already become a model for encountering terrorism due to the leadership of the author and his team and in this story, he outlines how Bangladesh can be the best example for others with few changes and modifications in our existing legal mechanism.

In the third phase, the author forecasts the human ingenuity over the plethora of pandemic. In the foreseeable future, human race must overcome this challenge as we have already overcome number of pandemics, including Spanish Flu. However, he also depicts some sad stories of losing some co-workers and brothers, including Inspector Raju. Bangladesh Police emerges as one of the humanitarian pathfinder in this pandemic when near and dear ones left the deceased of Covid.

Additional Inspector General Monirul Islam's 'Pirone Pritio Jibon'is a book that quotes from many books, stories and movies. There are so many stories that touch our heart like the stories of mother in Manville , the collocations of War and Peace, Sesher Kobita, Charles Dickens, and so on. This is a book of sheer hope, aspiration and inspiration through storytelling. To me, it is a must read book for college-university students, researchers, civil service and law enforcement officers around the country. Published by Iftekhar Amin, the book is available in rokomari.com.

'Pirone Pritio Jibon'will not only enriches your knowledge it will definitely enhances your heart for unconditional patriotism.

The Reviewer is a SP,

