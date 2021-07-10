Will MA students of NU be promoted?

Dear Sir



In July 2019, students applied for admission to Masters 1st year (preliminary), in the session 2017-18, under the National University. Although four years have passed as the session and two years have passed considering the admission, the examination of the 1st year (regular and private) students of Masters has not been held even today!



On the other hand, due to the C-19 pandemic, the government announced the shutdown of all types of educational institutions, including universities, from 16 March 2020, which has not been reopened. It is uncertain when the educational institutions will reopen and when the examination will be held. Considering the academic life of the students, on 16 June 2021, the National University issued a notice to promote the Honours 1st year students of the session 2019-20 to the 2nd year. This is praiseworthy, but sadly, despite being in the session 2017-18, the Masters 1st year students are still stuck there! Masters students are frustrated that they were not promoted even after being admitted in the two academic years ago.



Considering the academic life of the students, the National University may take initiatives to promote the Masters 1st year students of session 2017-18 to the final year.

Nazrul Islam

Kadamtoli, Dhaka