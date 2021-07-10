Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Will MA students of NU be promoted?

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Dear Sir

In July 2019, students applied for admission to Masters 1st year (preliminary), in the session 2017-18, under the National University. Although four years have passed as the session and two years have passed considering the admission, the examination of the 1st year (regular and private) students of Masters has not been held even today!

On the other hand, due to the C-19 pandemic, the government announced the shutdown of all types of educational institutions, including universities, from 16 March 2020, which has not been reopened. It is uncertain when the educational institutions will reopen and when the examination will be held. Considering the academic life of the students, on 16 June 2021, the National University issued a notice to promote the Honours 1st year students of the session 2019-20 to the 2nd year. This is praiseworthy, but sadly, despite being in the session 2017-18, the Masters 1st year students are still stuck there! Masters students are frustrated that they were not promoted even after being admitted in the two academic years ago.

Considering the academic life of the students, the National University may take initiatives to promote the Masters 1st year students of session 2017-18 to the final year.
Nazrul Islam
Kadamtoli, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Will MA students of NU be promoted?
Why did India open a backchannel to the Taliban?
Rural development and its impact on Bangladesh economy
Concerns of Globe Biotech’s vaccine trial
How we view India and Myanmar
Need for a Payment System Act
Dengue poses new threat alongside C-19
Kamruzzaman’s ‘Pandemic 20’ bags Kazi Anowar Hossain Award


Latest News
PM monitoring developments after factory fire in Rupganj: Quader
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft