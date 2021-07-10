Why did India open a backchannel to the Taliban?



In the last 40 years, transformation took place in the rural economy of Bangladesh where earlier farmers were at the centre of the rural economy and policy had been formulated based on their needs. The expansion of the local infrastructure such as roads, bridges, electrification, presence of government offices, availability of commercial banks, modern market facilities, and easy communication between the thanas and wholesale market in the urban areas has brought changes in the traditional rural economy.

For rural development from 1950, many initiatives have been taken. Some of the initiatives got partial success, and the majority of projects failed to bring necessary changes in the living standard of the rural people. Among them, Village Agricultural and Industrial Development program (V-AID) for community development was first introduced in 1953 for farmers with a core objective to expand irrigation, agriculture, road construction, public health services, etc. Others are Comilla Model in 1959, Rural Works Programme (RWP) in 1962, The Swanirvar Movement in 1967, Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP) in 1972, and Ektee Bari & Khamar in 2009.



There is no doubt that urbanization is an essential part of this globalized world. But earnings maximum benefit from the rural areas by utilizing the natural resources should also be our motto. Rural development will not only improve the economic condition of the residents but will also stop the migration from village to metropolitan areas. It will also help make a balance between the rural and urban populations. Migration from village to cities helps the urban economy in terms of getting easy and cheap labour.



On the other hand, it creates a vacuum in the rural economy--creating a negative impact on rural growth. Scarcity of daily labour and high labour charges for farming is now a common problem for the farmers. Consequently, it increases the operating cost, and ultimately affects the finished products. This economic condition spoils the cultural and social relationship among the inhabitants and hampers peace and social security in the village areas.



The SDGs progress report of Bangladesh 2020 revealed that Bangladesh is on the top position in south Asian counterparts for the 5th consecutive year in promoting women empowerment. Noble Laureate Amartya Sen also confessed the same while addressing at a seminar in Dhaka mentioned that despite having a big economic market of India, in some sections, the achievements of Bangladesh more specifically the women and their upliftment in the economic sector have brought a special place for Bangladesh in the global economy.



Hence, it is time for the government to concentrate on rural development, and use the unutilized resources for maximizing the outcomes.

The domestic business firms can extend their hand through PPP or even take part in small-scale investment through CSR practices as part of their commitment to the development of society.



In this regard, to coordinate the whole work to save the country from unplanned developmental works, the government has to make a master plan by integrating its all wings. At the first stage, the divisions that have greater developed infrastructural facilities with easy transportation mode between the metropolitan cities and upazilas can be selected first and later rest of the divisions will be included in the developmental process. In addition, apart from the basic rural infrastructural development works, the high involvement of the private sector in building service organizations like hospitals, clinics, training centres, good colleges, vocational institutions, rural branches of the private commercial banks will develop the rural economy.

Dr Rajib Chakraborty is an independent researcher & columnist













