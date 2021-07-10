

How we view India and Myanmar



Those who recognize India's contribution to Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971 think, 'India is a true and genuine friend of Bangladesh'. Some people think that India had cooperated in the War of Independence of Bangladesh for its own interest. I think additional comments are unnecessary in this case. Some are of the opinion that India is the largest and closest neighbour of Bangladesh.



Friendly relations should be maintained with a country based on equality. Those who are sceptical of India and Myanmar are saying, "No matter how much India and Myanmar are talking about friendship."It is not strange that they realize that these two countries will spare no opportunity to attack Bangladesh at any time. It is difficult to say in advance what kind of military strategy a country has adopted or what is on its mind. Therefore, Bangladesh should maintain friendship and always be ready to take appropriate measures to protect its independence and sovereignty by defending itself from any sudden/potential/unimaginable attack of these countries.



On the other hand, those who are somewhat liberal towards these countries are saying, "India and Myanmar will never attack Bangladesh because it will cause their danger. Therefore, we should focus on other sectors of Bangladesh without wasting unnecessary money in the defence sector.''



But the recent behaviour of the rulers of India and Myanmar failed to command trust of Bangladeshi people to a great extent. These people think that Bangladesh has given India various facilities including access to ports and corridors, water from the Feni River, assistance in the fight against the Seven Sisters terrorists', employment opportunities for large number of Indians in Bangladesh, export of hilsa fish to India, etc. In return, India is taking little care regarding interest of Bangladesh. Rather it is causing trouble at different times, such as not giving Teesta water, stopping the supply of vaccines in the middle without implementing full agreement, giving Bangladesh no opportunity to import onions at the right time and continuing the efforts to keep Bangladesh under control by influencing the strategy, etc.



On the other hand, Myanmar is also getting the courage to show their thumbs to Bangladesh by getting modern military equipment from China, Russia, Israel, and North Korea. But at one time their army was taught by our BGB (then BDR). Now, in the pride of military power, they are trying to violate the airspace of Bangladesh, torture Bangladeshi fishermen at sea.



They have sent millions of homeless and destitute Rohingyas to Bangladesh. In a word, the self-respecting people of Bangladesh are extremely angry at the negative and unfriendly attitude of India and Myanmar towards Bangladesh. They are considering the liberal attitude of Bangladesh to be a weakness. In other words, the recent unpleasant experience in the context of bilateral ties with India and Myanmar, the negative attitude of Bangladeshi people towards these neighbouring countries is getting stronger.



The people of Bangladesh think that friendship is never one-sided, it has to come from both sides. In the words of Rabindranath - 'give and take/match, will be matched." This is a sample of friendship? Honourable policymakers and skilled and experienced military experts, including the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, are well aware of what can be done to resolve such a situation or what steps or strategies Bangladesh can take.



In order to deal with the potential threat of these two countries, Bangladesh needs to take necessary steps to protect itself by taking a long-term strategic plan (Forces Goal, 2030) as well as various urgent decisions. In this case, India and Myanmar In other words, after observing their strategy in this regard, Bangladesh should also be on the alert by taking appropriate advance measures or possible preparations.



In this case, I am referring to a statement of the Prime Minister. She said, "Bangladesh wants friendship with all countries, does not want enmity with anyone, but if someone attacks, I am taking measures to protect Bangladesh." But I am humbly requesting the PM to add one more thing. And that is, not only to protect the country but also to counter the aggression by a country that violates its borders.

The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Management, Shankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla









