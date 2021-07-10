

Need for a Payment System Act



According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh's export earnings from the service sector was $6.13 billion in the fiscal year 2019-2020. Of the earnings, transport services accounted for $573.93 million, business and personal (education and tourist) travels for $320.11 million, financial services other than insurance for $160.34 million and telecommunication and information services for $474.24 million. The country also earned $276.45 million and $0.46 million against export of computers and information services respectively in FY20.



Bangladesh Bank's FE Circular No. 44, dated December 28, 2017 and its subsequent circulars in terms of which Authorized Dealers (ADs) are allowed to repatriate remittances through Online Payment Gateway Service Providers (OPGSPs) against small value service exports for which ADs can enter into standing arrangements with internationally recognized OPGSPs. Bangladesh Bank recently has issued another draft circular widen the facilities of opening of notional account with bank branches have authorised dealer license. The circular is under heading of "Repatriation of export proceeds through Online Payment Gateway Service Providers" seeking opinions of different stakeholders by 15th July 2021.

The circular elaborate that OPGSP Services means, the services use to provide online payment gateway service provider in association with an AD Category-1 Bank which (i) enable the service exporters to receive Export Payments from Buyers located in any Approved Jurisdictions; and (ii) facilitate the provision of foreign exchange services, bulk payment services and profit repatriation services from any Nostro Collection Account to the Customer Bank Account. The ADs will repatriate the balances held in the Nostro collection account and arrange to credit the respective exporter's account with the bank in Bangladesh after being confirmed that the export proceeds have been swept and pooled into the Nostro collection account from exporter notional account.



A Payment gateway is an online platform, which facilitates acceptance of payments electronically through various available options like credit card, debit card, bank transfer and real-time bank transfer based on online banking. The role of payment gateway in facilitation of payment acceptance online makes them an essential element of the e-commerce industry.



Most payment gateways function wherein they facilitate payment acceptance across the country, however there are few payment gateways, which allow acceptance of payment across boundaries and facilitate cross-border transactions as well. A payment gateway is an e-commerce application service provider that facilitates the transfer of information between a payment portal (such as a website, mobile phone or interactive voice response service) and the Back End Processor.



The domestic payment system automation has been started with Bangladesh Automated Clearing House (BACH) includes: Bangladesh Automated Cheque Processing System (BACPS) and Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN). The land mark Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Offered by the commercial banks in collaboration with Telcos and other partner(s)/agent(s) and Bangladesh Post Office. The M-Commerce also offering Railway ticket sales and Sales of cricket match tickets etc.



E-Commerce also picking up with the online payments for online shopping using cards to merchants who maintains a digital shop/Web-store to sell the products and services through a secure web interface and online utility bill payment to the service providers by their clients. National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB) also facilitating electronic payments originating from different delivery channels e.g. ATM, POS, Internet, Mobile, etc to ensure interoperability. They are Facilitating the expansion of the card based payment networks substantially and promote e-commerce/m-commerce/e-payment gateway throughout the country.



Payment gateways function by providing the secure, integral link between a website (web server) and the bank. When credit card/debit card details are submitted on a website, the payment gateway receives these details and sends them to the bank for verification. The bank then replies with a response; usually either accepted or declined. The payment gateway then sends this response back to the web server and confirms the successful transaction to both payer and receiver.



For facilitating cross border transactions, OPGSP has emerged as a successful service model for not only facilitating conclusion of the transaction but it also allows exporters to retain the export proceeds abroad without resulting in violation of the foreign exchange law of the respective country.



In view of the growing role of the services provided by the Online Payment Gateway Service Providers (OPGSPs), it has been decided to allow the Authorized Dealers (ADs) to offer the facility of repatriation of remittances against small value service exports in non-physical form such as data entry/data process, off-shore IT service, business process outsourcing etc. Under this initiative, the exporters of the above services will be able to receive their overseas payments through the OPGSPs such as Paypal, Moneybookers, Best Payment Gateway and Virtual Pay online platforms.



Service exporters availing of this facility are, among others, allowed to open notional accounts with only those OPGSPs having arrangements with bank branches having designated Authorised Dealers (Ads) license in Bangladesh. ADs for repatriation of service income deposited in their nostro accounts by OPGSPs with whom service exporters maintain notional accounts. Accordingly ADs may allow their service exporter customers to maintain such accounts with internationally recognized OPGSPs regardless of arrangements under certain conditions and compliance with Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947.



The service exporter and online ICT service providers were demanding for facilitating of remittance of export proceeds and service charges. Although late but the initiative will facilitate the service export. The service of online gateways has some challenges. Bangladesh yet to pass a draft Payment System Act. Due to lack of an appropriate law, the central bank may lack of proper oversight and governance. The dispute resolution is another challenge due to absence of a comprehensive law. The regulator and bankers also lacking knowledge and experience.



The overseas service providers will get hold of most of the information of remitters and recipients. Furthermore, any disclosure or misuse of these data should be under regulation and they may be made to any governmental agency, body or department that exercises regulatory or supervisory authority. In many countries, the service providers are required to open branch office to enter into the business.

M S Siddiqui is Legal Economist





