

Crossing the borders

Counting the mighty waves,

Holding the dearest ones close to the heart-

to reach the murky destination,

Submitting to the greedy deus!



Some were with bright eyes,

determined to be like Vasco Da Gama,

Bound to leave all behind,

Yet rigid to win the faded fate!



Some were with eternal damnation,

Lost to the inner self,

Somehow surviving till the end

without any dream or any defined meaning!



Some witnessed deaths as to be ignored

Or to be indifferent..

The ruthless ambition of

Some political whores lurking like vultures-

Sometimes death became the gateway-

Sometimes death became the sweetest one -

To be saved from the abhorrent penis -



And some crossed the ocean-

Counting the waves-

They crossed the border of life finally-

And spitted the demarcation...



The poet is a Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs







