

The Haunted Railway Station of Jharia-Janjail

It was already well past seven in the evening. The whole place was enveloped by a darkness that seemed even darker with tall trees all around. I could hear constant chirping of crickets and bugs, with occasional howling of jackals in the distance. I had a creepy feeling even though I was inside a building. I was not sure if could sleep in such an eerie environment. Nevertheless, I lay on the chaise and closed my eyes.

I do not know how long I had shut my eyes, but I opened my eyes when I heard creaking sound of the door of the office opening. I saw an old man with a white beard entering the office. He was wearing typical Station Master Uniform with a red scarf round his neck. Also, he was wearing gloves. He greeted me with a Salam. His face was glowing in the light of the lantern.

I was totally taken aback by the appearance of this stranger. I did not know what to say. I stood up from my armchair and asked him if he worked in the train station. He nodded and sat down in one of the two wooden chairs. He did not take his hat off or his gloves. He then started speaking in a rather hoarse voice.

He said he had retired from Railways as a station master of this very train station. But now he has been rehired to come occasionally but only at night. But then there are no night trains I asked him in puzzlement. The old man laughed in a strange sort of way, and said his duties were to make sure there are no intruders in the station and also to check on stray passengers. Am I a stray passenger and that is why he had come to check on me? I wondered.

As my mind was going over all kinds of thoughts, the old Station Master asked if I would care for some tea and refreshment. I looked at him incredulously, and said how could he get I any refreshment in this god forsaken place? The old man chortled and said he could arrange refreshment and tea anytime I wanted. Perhaps only to test if the man was pulling a prank on me, I said why not. In any case I was also very hungry not having eaten for hours.

The old Station Master left the room saying that he would be back shortly. He was back not just shortly, but in a few minutes with a tray in hand. Not only there was a steaming cup of tea in a tin cup, but also there were two boiled eggs, a packet of biscuits and one big banana! My jaw fell seeing this amount of food in the dead of night in a nearly abandoned rail station.

I asked him how he managed to get all this food and tea since the only place that served tea and refreshment in the station was a measly tea stall that only operated during daytime. Moreover, I had seen the vendor close his shop hours before, and I knew he did not live in the station. Otherwise the real Station Master would have told me so.

The old man looked at me and said, I know you are wondering how I got this food and tea. You see, I have a key to this stall. I can get in there anytime I want. I knew you are hungry, so I opened the stall and made some tea and boiled the eggs for you. I also got this packet of biscuits and banana from the stall. Now, please eat, he asked me.

Where is your food and tea, I asked him. I do not eat at night, he replied. I was still puzzled how he could boil eggs and make hot tea so quickly. But I did not want to ask my benefactor any more questions and attended to the food and tea in front of me.

I wanted to engage the mystery man in some conversation. So, I asked him when he retired and how far his home was. Did his family live with him and such other things? The old man simply said he had retired years ago but would not say when. On other questions he remained mostly silent.

The strangest thing was that all of the while the man never took off his hat, nor his gloves. After I finished eating and drinking the old man took the tray with empty plates and cup and said he would come back soon. I waited and waited, but he never returned. I stepped out to see. It was pitch dark outside and an eerie silence broken by occasional howling of bats. There was no sign of the old man. I was frightened. Did I have a bad dream?

I could not sleep the rest of night half in fear and half in great anxiety. All night I heard distant sounds of jackals and some dogs, but not a human being. At one point I thought of going to the tea stall, but gave up the thought out of fear. I returned to the room and sat on the couch. No sleep.

The Station Master came around seven o'clock an hour before the arrival of the first train. He saw me in a state of trance and asked if I was alright. No, I was not. I then narrated o him the weird happening of the night.

To my surprise the Station Master did not laugh away my experience. Instead, he said that he had heard of a roaming spirit from the Station Masters before me. But no one actually claimed to have seen him. The Station Master then said that according to a story in the area a Station Master was killed on the tracks by a train by accident decades ago, during British period.

The story was that on a rainy afternoon the Station Master was standing near the platform with a flag in hand since the guard was on leave. As he was waving the flag to show the driver the exact place to stop, he accidentally slipped and fell off the platform on the track below. The train driver did not see him and ran over him. He died instantly. The poor man had no family and had to be buried in the local graveyard. Since his death people talked about a spirit hovering in the station, but no one had ever seen anything.

Are you sure you saw this spirit? The Station Master asked me quizzically. I did not know how to respond to an incredulous person. I was sure as the sun in the morning that I had seen the old Station Master and also had eaten the food and drank the tea. But how do I make him believe this?

As I wondered about the happening of the night before I suddenly saw the shells of eggs and a banana peel outside the door of the Station Master's office. I ran to the door and shouted to the Station Master, look what I found. The Station Master looked at the "evidence" and shrugged. Professor Sab, these could have been left here by any passenger the previous day. How you can say you are the one who left it there, he asked. I was sure that these were the remains of what I was given by the old station master, but how do I convince this Station Master?

I did not have to wait for long for an answer. In a few minutes the Tea Stall vendor came running gasping for breath. He asked the Station Master to accompany him to the stall claiming that his stall was broken into last night. The Station Master rushed to the Tea Stall with me following him.

The Tea Stall was half open, with signs of someone breaking into it as the basket holding eggs was split open. The vendor also showed us an open container of biscuits, and a kettle on the coal fired stove with ambers still burning. Clearly someone had broken into the stall. Now it was my turn to look at the Station Master in the face. His face was one of fear, not disbelief. He asked the vendor to report the matter to no one. This was no ordinary thief; he told the vendor. He will compensate the vendor his loss. Having said he quietly walked to the station.

My train to Gouripur arrived in time, and I left Jharia-Janjail never to return there. I did not tell Nikhil Babu about the strange experience for I knew he would not believe it. But later I learnt that the Station Master took a long leave of absence from his job and never returned there.

The writer is a former civil servant

Disclaimer: This is a pure fiction. It has no bearing to any humans living or dead











The Station Master's office was barebones. There were a table, two wooden chairs, and a chaise with canvas back, probably where the Station Master took naps between long gaps of two trains. There were two kerosene lanterns both of which were lit by the Station Master as we entered his office. I thanked him profusely when he left.It was already well past seven in the evening. The whole place was enveloped by a darkness that seemed even darker with tall trees all around. I could hear constant chirping of crickets and bugs, with occasional howling of jackals in the distance. I had a creepy feeling even though I was inside a building. I was not sure if could sleep in such an eerie environment. Nevertheless, I lay on the chaise and closed my eyes.I do not know how long I had shut my eyes, but I opened my eyes when I heard creaking sound of the door of the office opening. I saw an old man with a white beard entering the office. He was wearing typical Station Master Uniform with a red scarf round his neck. Also, he was wearing gloves. He greeted me with a Salam. His face was glowing in the light of the lantern.I was totally taken aback by the appearance of this stranger. I did not know what to say. I stood up from my armchair and asked him if he worked in the train station. He nodded and sat down in one of the two wooden chairs. He did not take his hat off or his gloves. He then started speaking in a rather hoarse voice.He said he had retired from Railways as a station master of this very train station. But now he has been rehired to come occasionally but only at night. But then there are no night trains I asked him in puzzlement. The old man laughed in a strange sort of way, and said his duties were to make sure there are no intruders in the station and also to check on stray passengers. Am I a stray passenger and that is why he had come to check on me? I wondered.As my mind was going over all kinds of thoughts, the old Station Master asked if I would care for some tea and refreshment. I looked at him incredulously, and said how could he get I any refreshment in this god forsaken place? The old man chortled and said he could arrange refreshment and tea anytime I wanted. Perhaps only to test if the man was pulling a prank on me, I said why not. In any case I was also very hungry not having eaten for hours.The old Station Master left the room saying that he would be back shortly. He was back not just shortly, but in a few minutes with a tray in hand. Not only there was a steaming cup of tea in a tin cup, but also there were two boiled eggs, a packet of biscuits and one big banana! My jaw fell seeing this amount of food in the dead of night in a nearly abandoned rail station.I asked him how he managed to get all this food and tea since the only place that served tea and refreshment in the station was a measly tea stall that only operated during daytime. Moreover, I had seen the vendor close his shop hours before, and I knew he did not live in the station. Otherwise the real Station Master would have told me so.The old man looked at me and said, I know you are wondering how I got this food and tea. You see, I have a key to this stall. I can get in there anytime I want. I knew you are hungry, so I opened the stall and made some tea and boiled the eggs for you. I also got this packet of biscuits and banana from the stall. Now, please eat, he asked me.Where is your food and tea, I asked him. I do not eat at night, he replied. I was still puzzled how he could boil eggs and make hot tea so quickly. But I did not want to ask my benefactor any more questions and attended to the food and tea in front of me.I wanted to engage the mystery man in some conversation. So, I asked him when he retired and how far his home was. Did his family live with him and such other things? The old man simply said he had retired years ago but would not say when. On other questions he remained mostly silent.The strangest thing was that all of the while the man never took off his hat, nor his gloves. After I finished eating and drinking the old man took the tray with empty plates and cup and said he would come back soon. I waited and waited, but he never returned. I stepped out to see. It was pitch dark outside and an eerie silence broken by occasional howling of bats. There was no sign of the old man. I was frightened. Did I have a bad dream?I could not sleep the rest of night half in fear and half in great anxiety. All night I heard distant sounds of jackals and some dogs, but not a human being. At one point I thought of going to the tea stall, but gave up the thought out of fear. I returned to the room and sat on the couch. No sleep.The Station Master came around seven o'clock an hour before the arrival of the first train. He saw me in a state of trance and asked if I was alright. No, I was not. I then narrated o him the weird happening of the night.To my surprise the Station Master did not laugh away my experience. Instead, he said that he had heard of a roaming spirit from the Station Masters before me. But no one actually claimed to have seen him. The Station Master then said that according to a story in the area a Station Master was killed on the tracks by a train by accident decades ago, during British period.The story was that on a rainy afternoon the Station Master was standing near the platform with a flag in hand since the guard was on leave. As he was waving the flag to show the driver the exact place to stop, he accidentally slipped and fell off the platform on the track below. The train driver did not see him and ran over him. He died instantly. The poor man had no family and had to be buried in the local graveyard. Since his death people talked about a spirit hovering in the station, but no one had ever seen anything.Are you sure you saw this spirit? The Station Master asked me quizzically. I did not know how to respond to an incredulous person. I was sure as the sun in the morning that I had seen the old Station Master and also had eaten the food and drank the tea. But how do I make him believe this?As I wondered about the happening of the night before I suddenly saw the shells of eggs and a banana peel outside the door of the Station Master's office. I ran to the door and shouted to the Station Master, look what I found. The Station Master looked at the "evidence" and shrugged. Professor Sab, these could have been left here by any passenger the previous day. How you can say you are the one who left it there, he asked. I was sure that these were the remains of what I was given by the old station master, but how do I convince this Station Master?I did not have to wait for long for an answer. In a few minutes the Tea Stall vendor came running gasping for breath. He asked the Station Master to accompany him to the stall claiming that his stall was broken into last night. The Station Master rushed to the Tea Stall with me following him.The Tea Stall was half open, with signs of someone breaking into it as the basket holding eggs was split open. The vendor also showed us an open container of biscuits, and a kettle on the coal fired stove with ambers still burning. Clearly someone had broken into the stall. Now it was my turn to look at the Station Master in the face. His face was one of fear, not disbelief. He asked the vendor to report the matter to no one. This was no ordinary thief; he told the vendor. He will compensate the vendor his loss. Having said he quietly walked to the station.My train to Gouripur arrived in time, and I left Jharia-Janjail never to return there. I did not tell Nikhil Babu about the strange experience for I knew he would not believe it. But later I learnt that the Station Master took a long leave of absence from his job and never returned there.The writer is a former civil servantDisclaimer: This is a pure fiction. It has no bearing to any humans living or dead