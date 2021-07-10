Covid-19: 106 more people die, 2,506 more infected in 21 dists

A total of 106 more people died of and 2,506 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 21 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Thakurgaon and Narayanganj, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 71 more people died of and 1,656 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 69,187 in the division.

On Thursday, the total number of the virus infected patients was 67,531 here.

Death toll from the disease 1,487 including highest 392 in Khulna, followed by 310 in Kushtia, 202 in Jashore, 128 in Jhenidah, 115 in Chuadanga, 76 in Satkhira, 73 in Meherpur, 58 in Narail and 35 in Magura districts while 71 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 23 were from Khulna, 14 from Kushtia, 10 from Jhenidah, nine from Jashore, six from Chuadanga, five from Meherpur, two from Bagerhat and one from Narail and Magura districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,732, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,900 on Thursday.

Among the infected people, 44,727 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 543 new recoveries found on Friday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 9,149 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 69,602 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 45,809 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 221 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 223 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 388 were detected in Jashore, followed by 296 in Khulna, 220 in Kushtia, 135 in Bagerhat, 133 in Chuadanga, 162 in Jhenidah, 135 in Bagerhat, 61 in Narail, 68 in Meherpur, 136 in Satkhira and 68 in Magura districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,194 in Khulna, 14,913 in Jashore, 9,883 in Kushtia, 5,482 in Jhenidah, 4,409 in Bagerhat, 4,399 in Chuadanga, 4,186 in Satkhira, 3,311 in Narail, 2,431 in Meherpur and 1,979 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 18 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said three people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 15 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, 10 were from Rajshahi, two Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore each, and one from Kushtia and Sirajganj districts each.

Some 74 more patients have been admitted to RMCH in the last 24 hours while 206 with the virus infection and 295 with its symptoms are now undergoing treatment against its 455 beds capacity at the hospital, the RMCH director added.

NOAKHALI: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 151 here.

Meanwhile, 142 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 12,303 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Friday.

He said a total of 495 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 142 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 12.7 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 21 are in Sadar, 14 in Subarnachar, 26 in Begumganj, 27 in Companiganj, 24 in Kabirhat, 12 in Chatkhil, nine in Senbag, seven in Sonaimuri and two in Hatiya upazilas.

Of the total deceased, 27 were from Sadar, 53 from Begumganj, 20 from Senbag and Kabirhat each, 15 from Chatkhil, eight from Sonaimuri, and four from Subarnachar and Companiganj upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 7,753 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with the recovery rate of 63.2 per cent.

Currently, 66 patients are undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila while 4,399 are in isolation.

SIRAJGANJ: Some 133 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy confirmed the information on Friday noon.

He said a total of 337 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 133 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 39.46 per cent.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 138 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Friday.

He said of the newly infected people, 55 are in Sadar, 25 in Nesarabad, 22 in Kawkhali, 15 in Mathbaria, 14 in Bhandaria, four in Indurkani and three in Nazirpur upazilas.

BARISHAL: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Of the deceased, one person, a resident of Barguna District, was found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with the virus symptoms.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 332 in the division.

Of the total deceased, 136 were from Barishal, 39 from Jhalokati, 31 from Barguna, 43 from Prirojpur, 57 from Patuakhali and 26 from Bhola districts.

Meanwhile, some 414 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,528 in the division.

A total of 8,828 people have been infected with the virus and 136 in Barishal while District wise break up of COVID19 death anf Infected are

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 8,828 in Barishal, 2,393 in Jhalokati, 1,709 in Barguna, 2,765 in Pirojpur, 2,718 in Patuakhali and 2,181 in Bhola districts.

Among the total infected, 15,555 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 78.81 per cent.

THAKURGAON: A school teacher died of coronavirus in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mahabub Alam, 40, an assistant teacher of Bishrampur Ghoshpara High School in Baliadangi Upazila of the district.

After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital on June 11.

Later, he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Bangatali Village under Bhanore Union after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

Baliadangi Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abul Kashem confirmed the matter.

He said a total of 587 people have, so far, been infected with the virus while 22 died of it in the district.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Some 23 more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 1,410.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said samples of 33 people have been tested in the last 24 hours. Of them, 23 people tested positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 70 per cent.

However, 1,235 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 39 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.