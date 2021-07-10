Obituaries

Mostafa Kamal

KHULNA: Mostafa Kamal, senior reporter of Dainik Jugantar in the district, died of coronavirus at Khulna Medical College Hospital at 2am on Friday.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Khalishpur Steel Rolling Mosque in the city after Jum'a prayer.

Later, he was buried at Goalkhali Graveyard in the city.

He left family members, colleagues and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Local journalists expressed condolences to the deceased's family members.



Monwara Begum Alo

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Monwara Begum Alo, wife of former lawmaker and President of Daulatpur Upazila Unit Awami League in the district Afaz Uddin, died of coronavirus at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka at 6am on Thursday. She was 65.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Taragunia Football Field in the upazila in the afternoon. Later, she was buried at her family graveyard in the area.



Habibur Rahman

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Md Habibur Rahman, 57, constable of Betagi Police Station in the district, died of heart failure at 10:30am on Wednesday. He was 57.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Ranipur Village of Mirzaganj Upazila in the afternoon.

He left wife, two sons, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Mahbubur Rahman Khan

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Mahbubur Rahman Khan, president of Kawkhali Upazila Unit of Jatiya Party, died at his residence in the district at 2am on Wednesday. He was 70.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Kawkhali Upazila Eidgah Field at 11am.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried with state honour at the family graveyard in Shahapur Village of the upazila.

FF Mahbubur Rahman left wife, one son, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Riaz Uddin Ahmed

PORSHA, NAOGAON: FF Riaz Uddin died at his residence in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. He was 80.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Shisha Kharpa Village of the upazila after Johr prayer on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried with state honour in the area.

FF Riaz left wife, three sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Abdul Jabber Babul

BARISHAL: Abdul Jabber Babul, former chairman of Darial Union Parishad in Bakerganj Upazila of the district, died of heart failure at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College hospital on Tuesday Night. He was 61.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Darial Village in the upazila at 11am on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left three brothers, one sister, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Sajal Kumar Sarker

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: FF Sajal Kumar Sarker died at his residence in Gouripur Upazila in the district on Monday. He was 66. He was cremated with state honour in Swalpo Dauhala Village of the upazila.

FF Sajal left wife, two sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







