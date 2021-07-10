Free oxygen service launched in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, July 9: Free oxygen cylinder and oximeter services have been launched in the district.

Private Clinic & Diagnostic Association-Pirojpur unit has initiated the service programme. The programme was inaugurated on Wednesday evening in the district hospital. It was attended, among others, by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hayatul Isam Khan, Civil Surgeon (CS) and Dr. Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki.

President of the organisation Dr. Mizanur Rahman Badal, Secretary Dr. Sanjib Kumar Mondal said, the primary journey has been started with 21 oxygen cylinders and 10 oximeters; if it requires, more supports will be provided to ensure oxygen support for critically coronavirus-infected patients.



