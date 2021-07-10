Father dies as cop detains son with oxygen cylinder!

SATKHIRA, July 9: A 65-year-old man died with Covid-19 symptoms in the district on Thursday after a policeman allegedly held back his son for two hours when he was carrying an oxygen cylinder for his father.

Oliul Islam, son of deceased Md Rajab Ali Morol, said he brought the cylinder from a trader in the town as his father urgently needed oxygen.

On his way home, Subhash Chandra, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Itagachha Police Outpost, stopped him as he was out on the road amid strict lockdown.

"The ASI demanded Tk 1,000 as fine from me. I was pulled over for two hours as I did not have the money. Later, the ASI settled it for Tk 200 as a local interfered. But it was too late," Oliul said.

"My father already died due to oxygen shortage when I finally managed to return home with the cylinder," he said.

However, ASI Shubhash said, "I stopped Oliul as he was driving his motorcycle at a breakneck speed and had no documents. But I did not hold him back for too long when I came to know that his father urgently needed oxygen."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station Delwar Hossain said, "We have heard about the incident."

