Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Sports
News
Countryside
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
International
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Budget
Education
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Sports
News
Countryside
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Countryside
Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain distributing cash Tk 500
Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 198
Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain distributing cash Tk 500
Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain distributing cash Tk 500 to a jobless man at a function in Sadar Upazila auditorium in the town on Thursday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 106 more people die, 2,506 more infected in 21 dists
Obituaries
Free oxygen service launched in Pirojpur
Father dies as cop detains son with oxygen cylinder!
Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain distributing cash Tk 500
Govt provides all supports to corona patients: Minister
Gopalganj farmers worried about selling sacrificial animals
21 detained of different charges in Rajshahi
Latest News
PM monitoring developments after factory fire in Rupganj: Quader
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft